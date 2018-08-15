5 Chelsea players to watch out for in the 2018-19 Premier League season

Maurizio Sarri is the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge

The 2017-18 English Premier League season wasn’t an eventful one for Chelsea, unlike the 2016-17 season when Antonio Conte’s side dominated the entire season. After winning the title, the Blues were expected to replicate their form in the 2017-18 season too, as the team looked a balanced one in every department.

Their forward line looked sharper after the induction of Alvaro Morata. In the 2017-18 Premier League season, Chelsea finished fifth in the points table with 70 points, and their performance were below par in the Champions League too, where they were knocked out in the round of 16. Antonio Conte was sacked at the end of the 2017-18 season because of the poor results.

Chelsea appointed Antonio Conte’s countryman and former Napoli FC manager Maurizio Sarri as the new Chelsea manager. Under his guidance, Napoli twice finished second in Serie A and finished third once. Napoli were known to play an attacking style of football under Sarri, which prompted Chelsea to bring the Italian to the club.

The onus will be on Sarri to execute the plans by analyzing every player’s strengths and weaknesses. He also went on to say that a top four finish in the Premier League would be his first aim. Although the Chelsea squad looks a balanced one, the Blues will have to produce some convincing performances if they are to finish in the top four.

Chelsea started their Premier League campaign on a positive note by winning their opening game of the season against Huddersfield 3-0. Sarri has stated that Chelsea have a core group of players who have the ability to deliver some positive results. We take a look at five players who are expected to play inspiring roles for the Blues.

#1 Alvaro Morata

Morata had a tough first season in England

The 25-year-old had a decent start to his Premier League campaign, and in his very first game against Burnley scored a goal and assisted another. Morata scored 11 goals in 31 Premier League games last season, with six assists to his name.

The Spaniard slowed down a bit last season because of an injury. Maurizio Sarri has expressed confidence that the Spaniard will be among goals in the upcoming season and will be a crucial player for the Blues. Chelsea desperately needed someone like Morata to raise the bar in terms of goal scoring after Diego Costa’s exit.

Morata also provides much more depth in this Chelsea outfit as he can play as a striker as well as a winger. He has linked up well with the midfield line, while he can run through the most staunch of defence with his pace. Morata can also play well on both flanks. Morata will surely be a key figure for Chelsea in the 2018-19 season. Sarri will be hoping the Spaniard produces some spirited performances.

