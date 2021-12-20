5 Chelsea players who underperformed against Wolverhampton Wanderers | Premier League 2021-22

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea fell further behind in the Premier League title race following a goalless draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The reigning European champions came into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Everton and were in desperate need of maximum points.

Unfortunately, their forwards decided to take a day off and caused Chelsea to go six points behind leaders Manchester City.

The traveling team were without three of their key forwards - Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and Kai Havertz, with all of them testing positive for COVID-19. Coach Thomas Tuchel officially appealed for the clash to be postponed, but his request, much to his annoyance, was denied. Without any of the trio leading the line, Chelsea lacked penetration in the final third and had to settle for a solitary point.

Except for N’Golo Kante, who dominated the middle of the park for Chelsea, almost every player in blue failed to live up to the billing. The five on our list here were particularly off-color on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the five Chelsea players who underperformed against Wolverhampton in Premier League gameweek 18:

#5 Mason Mount

Chelsea starlet Mason Mount did not have the best of games against Wolverhampton on Sunday afternoon. Deployed in a wide-right role, he spent the first half trying to understand the assignment and failed to make Wolves work with his passing.

His Chelsea team-mates also failed to incorporate him into play, resulting in a disjointed display in the final third.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Mason Mount stats this season compared to last season. Mason Mount stats this season compared to last season. https://t.co/udNWiDEmjl

Things changed for the better in the second half as Mount managed to get involved a little bit more. He pressed relentlessly and looked considerably sharper than in the first half.

Unfortunately, his work rate alone was not enough to put Chelsea ahead against a dogged Wolverhampton side.

#4 Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta started in his familiar right-central role in the clash against Wolves. He went up against Fernando Marcal at the Molineux Stadium and spent most of the afternoon trying to find his footing.

Marcal’s pace was too much for the veteran to handle and he was caught out on a couple of occasions as well. Azpilicueta’s link-up play also looked a little rusty in the first half, but it improved considerably as the match wore on.

Talk Chelsea @talkchelsea Cesar Azpilicueta is making his 446th #CFC appearance this afternoon becoming the 7th highest appearance maker passing Dennis Wise. © Cesar Azpilicueta is making his 446th #CFC appearance this afternoon becoming the 7th highest appearance maker passing Dennis Wise. © https://t.co/HdLg5KC69Q

Azpilicueta was quiet on the offensive front as well and did not feel comfortable enough to surge ahead regularly.

