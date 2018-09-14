5 Chelsea players who could leave in January

Chelsea players celebrate with the FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over Manchester United last season

With the Sarriball revolution well underway at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea players are adapting to their new manager and the new system quite well as the 2018/19 season progresses.

The Blues have won all four of their Premier League matches to start the campaign well thus far, and Sarri's players are enjoying their new brand of attacking football that they lacked under their previous managers.

However, not all is well for some Chelsea players who are currently finding it difficult to break into the first-team picture at present. Sarri, who is well-known for maintaining a consistent line-up and minimal squad rotation when possible, some big names could leave west London in search of regular football elsewhere.

With that in mind, here is a list of the top five players whose opportunities appear bleak with the Blues and thus, should consider making a move elsewhere ahead of the winter transfer window.

#5 Emerson Palmieri

Emerson played for Brazil at under-17 level before switching his allegiance to Italy

Emerson Palmieri was an exciting, albeit under-the-radar acquisition for Chelsea last season. The Italian left-back made 47 appearances and scored two goals for Serie A side AS Roma prior to joining Antonio Conte's Chelsea side in January this year.

Since then though, he has only made a mere seven appearances for the Blues - mainly due to the fact that Marcos Alonso is the current first-choice in his position, while a lengthy ACL injury sustained in Rome means that he has been treated with caution.

