5 Chelsea players who disappointed the most during pre-season

Sarri wouldn't have enjoyed working with some of these players

Chelsea kick-start their Premier League campaign against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow, where Maurizio Sarri will get his first taste of English football as the Blues try to revive their credentials as one of the finest clubs in the country.

Despite managing to replace Thibaut Courtois with the highly rated Kepa Arrizabalaga and signing Mateo Kovacic on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, Chelsea have yet again failed to address their issue of having a natural goal-scorer in their ranks before the transfer window slammed shut yesterday.

The West London outfit's poor form in front of goal was quite evident during pre-season as they managed to muster just 3 goals from their 5 preparatory games, including the Community Shield loss against Manchester City. Sarri would have identified the worrying trend all throughout pre-season and will be hoping to buck the trend in the coming weeks as Chelsea prepare for life under their new manager.

Furthermore, the fact that the players at the club can still secure their moves away from Stamford Bridge, due to the availability of the European market, is a cause of concern for the under-performers from pre-season, who might be forced to seek other opportunities before the 31st of August.

On that note, let's take a closer look at five such players who are in danger of being moved out after disappointing for Chelsea during pre-season:

#5 Victor Moses

Moses will not be a regular starter under Sarri

The revival of Victor Moses under Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 system proved to be pivotal during Chelsea's run to the Premier League title in 2016/17.

However, the Nigerian was largely ineffective during Conte's second season in charge at Stamford Bridge and it did not take too long for all hell to break loose with Chelsea eventually finishing outside a Champions League spot in 5th, and the Italian facing a delayed sack in the summer.

In addition to his poor run of form, Maurizio Sarri scrapping the 3-4-3 for his tried and tested 4-3-3 formation meant that Moses was only deployed as a winger during his pre-season appearances and the change did not bear the right results.

The 27-year-old was also linked with a deadline day move away from Chelsea with newly promoted Wolves interested in taking him on a season-long loan deal. Even though the move failed to materialize, it is quite evident that his future at the club is in jeopardy.

