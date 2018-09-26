5 Chelsea players who need to secure a move in January

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is crying out for game time

The more things change, the more they stay the same when it comes to Chelsea. On the field, Maurizio Sarri seems to have done a great job since taking over – he has the team ticking far more than Antonio Conte did towards the end of his reign and he’s led his team to 5 Premier League wins out of 6 games.

Unfortunately, though, the same problems keep rearing their head at Stamford Bridge. The club simply stockpiles too many players to keep everyone happy, and veterans and youngsters alike are now appearing to be frozen out through little fault of their own. While prospects like Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have managed to escape the Chelsea system for now at least, plenty of others haven’t.

We’re still three months away from the transfer window, but these 5 Chelsea players probably ought to be looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge come January – whether it’s a loan or a permanent transfer.

#1 Ethan Ampadu

Youngster Ethan Ampadu needs more experience than Chelsea can offer right now

Dreadlocked youngster Ethan Ampadu is in a largely unique position in that he finds himself a first choice player for his international side – Wales – and yet he can’t seem to sniff a chance in his club’s first team.

It has been suggested he’ll be utilised in the secondary cup competitions this season – namely the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League, but he wasn’t even in the Blues’ squad last week for their game against PAOK and Chelsea may well not last long in the EFL Cup given they face Liverpool in the third round.

Ampadu is a fantastic talent – he’s able to play as both a holding midfielder and a centre back, and during Wales’ thumping 4-1 win over Ireland, he set up Aaron Ramsey’s goal and had a pass success rate of 88.2%. And yet at Chelsea, his path is simply blocked – in midfield, the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are ahead of him in the pecking order, while Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz have been preferred in defence.

Ampadu is just 18 years old and so time is on his side, but to be able to truly develop he needs far more experience than he’s currently getting. A permanent move away from Chelsea would be too early, but a loan spell from January until the end of the season at a Championship club would probably be perfect for the young Welshman.

