5 Chelsea prospects to watch out for in 2020

Frank Lampard has handed first-team roles to youngsters like Billy Gilmour, Reece James and Mason Mount this season.

Here are five young Chelsea prospects who are could make an impact at Stamford Bridge this year.

Frank Lampard

Despite a transfer ban in place, Chelsea, under Frank Lampard, have done well in the 2019-20 season. The former European champions were firmly in the race for a top-four finish and had beaten Liverpool in the FA Cup before the season came to an abrupt halt. While Lampard has led them well in his debut season as Chelsea manager, the academy graduates have also played their part.

Although one might argue that Chelsea had no other option but to back their youth, the transfer ban has seemingly catalysed the promotion of youth players. With a more accessible pathway to the senior team, the youngsters in the Chelsea set-up finally got to play for the former Premier League champions. While the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Billy Gilmour are also establishing themselves in the Chelsea first team, there are more in Chelsea's arsenal of young starlets. Here are five such youngsters who could break out this year.

#1. Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher

Another in the mould of Mount, Conor Gallagher is one of the brightest young prospects in the Chelsea ranks. After winning the 2018-19 Academy Player of the Year award, Gallagher was loaned out to Charlton and Swansea this season.

The midfielder was impressive in the Championship with six goals and seven assists this season. Generally a box-to-box midfielder, Gallagher can play behind the striker with his work rate being admirable.

While Chelsea is already blessed with good depth in the midfield, Gallagher provides another dimension with his bustling runs and tenacious tackling. Although the likes of Mount and Gilmour have seemingly cemented their place in the first-team, Gallagher's performances for Swansea and Charlton have been truly commendable. While there is a realistic chance of Gallagher being loaned out to a Premier League side next season, he is definitely one to keep a tab on for the future.

Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea fans are well versed with Ethan Ampadu's talent. The Welsh star is an adept defender who can play as a cover for the backline or as a defensive midfielder as well. Ampadu has already tasted first-team action although he was loaned out to RB Leipzig this season. While he has featured quite sparingly, he did impress in Leipzig's 1-0 win over Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Ampadu is a crucial player for Wales with the youngster already featuring 13 times alongside the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey. With Chelsea looking to bring in a defender or two in the summer, they might turn to Ampadu. The defender excelled in the centre of a three-man defence against Spurs, which adds strength to his case. Also, Ampadu wouldn't cost a dime which would further boost Chelsea's aspirations of bringing in attacking reinforcements. With the prospect of Tomori and Ampadu playing alongside each other Chelsea fans could be in for a treat next season.

#3. Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi

Like Ampadu, Marc Guehi is also a solid defender who was sent on loan to Swansea in the last transfer window. Before the loan, the youngster did turn out for Frank Lampard's Blues in the League Cup with a decent performance against Manchester United. He also enjoyed some success in his fledgeling international career with a U-17 World Cup medal to his credit. Guehi even scored in the final against Spain in the 2017 edition with then-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte earmarking him as one for the future.

Blessed with pace and strength, Guehi is solid in the air as well, much like Chelsea legend John Terry. While he had a decent stint with Swansea before the Championship was suspended, there is still some room for improvement. However, the nineteen-year-old defender has age on his side. With former colleague Tariq Lamptey leaving the Blues for Brighton, Guehi could get his chance to impress the Chelsea faithful in the upcoming season

#4. Tino Anjorin

Tino Anjorin

Unlike the trio above, Tino Anjorin hasn't been loaned out this season. The youngster made his Premier League debut against Everton in Chelsea's last game before of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anjorin has steadily risen up the ranks alongside fellow academy graduates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James. He was also part of the U-18 side which won the quadruple in 2018, which also featured Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher.

The midfielder has been impressive for Chelsea's youth team with 11 goals and 6 assists to his name. Anjorin has used his physical stature and pace to good use which has earned him a call-up to the senior side.

With a keen eye for goal, Anjorin has an excellent passing range similar to Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Although the youngster isn't the finished product, there is some interest in his services.

With Lampard willing to give Chelsea's highly successful youth system products a chance to prove themselves, Anjorin could well be a household name in the Premier League.

#5. Armando Broja

Armando Broja

Another Chelsea starlet who made his Premier League debut against Everton last month, Armando Broja is quite highly rated at the club. The Albanian has been in brilliant form this season with the youth sides. With 1 goal each for the U-18 and U-23 teams, Broja has caught the eye of the Chelsea manager , who handed him his first senior appearance.

Although the Albanian grew up idolising Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, Broja signed for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur before making to the move to Stamford Bridge. Similar to the Ivorian, Broja is strong in the air, although his holding ability is a delight. He is also capable of playing in the wings, given his electric pace and dribbling ability.

With Pedro and Olivier Giroud on the brink of leaving the club, Chelsea is in desperate need of an attacker. Although the Blues are likely to take a dip in the transfer market, Broja could be a viable alternative to Tammy Abraham. With a keen eye for a goal and with Lampard's willingness to give youth opportunities, Broja could well be on his way to stardom at the club.