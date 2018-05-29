Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 Chelsea stars expected to light up the World Cup

Chelsea players may have had a disappointing season but some of them would be crucial for their nations at the World Cup

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 16:28 IST
4.37K

The Chelsea midfielder will be France's engine room in Russia
The Chelsea midfielder will be France's engine room in Russia

The 2017-2018 season that promised a new beginning for Chelsea ended in disappointment and hence, the attention will now shift to the World Cup and the players in it.

Despite winning the FA Cup, fans of the Blues would be forgiven for regarding the just ended season as something other than successful. Antonio Conte’s sourpuss demeanour, the issues with transfers, failure to retain the Premier League title and even qualify for the UCL next season means that the outgoing season will not be fondly remembered.

The after-effects of the sad story that was the 2017-2018 season are also being felt in terms by some of the players. Alvaro Morata alongside Pedro and Cesc Fabregas were unsurprisingly left out of Spain’s World Cup party by manager Julen Lopetegui

However, Blues fans can be confident about seeing up to 12 of their players playing for their national teams at the Mundial with some of them expected to play major roles in their team’s desire to do well.

Here is a look at 5 members of the KTBFFH (Keep The Blue Flag Flying High) who could be crucial to their nations’ hope of success at the FIFA World Cup.

#5 N’Golo Kante (France)

An undisputed starter for club and country, Kante will be tasked with playing a key role in a Les Bleus side that has the makings of a tournament winning collective.

The French team will be coming around with some of Europe’s finest attacking and defensive talent but every World Cup-winning team has always had the silent, hardworking individual who gives his all and is happy to be in the background while the other more glamorous players take the plaudits, step forward the breadbox Chelsea midfielder.

Widely regarded as one of the best and most hardworking midfielders in world football, Kante is expected to have a major role in Didier Deschamps’ side. Expect to see him playing in front of the centre-backs and acting as a shield for the back 4.

His energy, work rate, tackling abilities and desire to put in a shift would be of great help to the team as it is expected that this would allow Manchester United’s Paul Pogba make his trademark runs from midfield to help the attack.

Kante will be tasked with curtailing the movements of the most advanced midfielders of the opposing teams and given how he has played since he made his Les Bleus debut in 2016, France will be thankful for his bustling presence in the team.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Chelsea France Football Eden Hazard Olivier Giroud Roberto Martinez Didier Deschamps Football Top 5/Top 10
