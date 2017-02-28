5 Chelsea stars who have no future at the club

Chelsea may well romp to the Premier League title but that doesn't mean they have the perfect squad.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 19:30 IST

Asmir Begovic will definitely leave Stamford Bridge in the summer

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are currently steamrolling their way to the Premier League title. At the time of writing this article, the Blues sit 10 points clear at the top of the table with only 12 games left until the end of the season and barring any late miracles are destined to win their 6th English top division title.

However, despite being in scintillating form following the early season hiccups, Conte will be looking to trim down the Blues squad and tailor it to his liking for the upcoming season – where the Stamford Bridge outfit will also be competing in the UEFA Champions League.

With that in mind, we take a look at the 5 Chelsea stars who could face the axe in the summer:

#1 Asmir Begovic

The former Stoke City shot-stopper was linked with a move away from the club in the winter transfer window with Bournemouth the front-runners to secure his services. However, the Blues failed to find a replacement for the 29-year-old and thus his transfer didn’t materialize.

Begovic has featured only 6 times for the Blues this season – in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup – which is hardly the playing time any top-level goalkeeper in his prime would settle for. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is an excellent shot-stopper and would easily be the first-choice at a mid-table Premier League club.

Unless Thibaut Courtois suffers a tragic injury sidelining him for a long time, or if he moves to any other European giant – which is highly unlikely – Begovic’s time at the Stamford Bridge is up and he will move in the summer.