You only need to be a casual follower of football to know that Chelsea have been the biggest movers in this unique summer transfer window. With Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Ben Chilwell having already joined the Blues, it seems another Roman Abramovich revolution is shaking up the Premier League.

With Kai Havertz also on the cusp of completing a highly-anticipated move to Chelsea, they can even dream of breaking the Liverpool-Manchester City hegemony at the top of the pyramid. Others such as Declan Rice have also been linked with the club.

However, Chelsea already have loads of talented young players in their ranks, some of whom were recalled during the transfer ban last season. While players like Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic have already made first-team places their own, some of these young stars will be compulsorily loaned out by Chelsea for match experience, exposure and also simply because they won't have enough spots in the squad.

Already 10 youngsters have chosen loan moves from Chelsea and it has become the norm at the London club so much so that they even run a segment on their official website on their young players' life on loan deals around the world!

Let's take a look at:

5 Chelsea youngsters who could be loaned out this season

#5 Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu.

Ethan Ampadu is definitely one for the future. The versatile 19-year-old has already made a name for himself representing his nation Wales but is yet to break into the Chelsea first team despite doing his best to impress coach Frank Lampard.

Advertisement

Chelsea have already picked up Silva to marshall the center of the defense to add to their already sufficient resources this season and Ampadu got little game time while on loan at RB Leipzig. Can he do his best in pre-season and gain a regular starting spot for Chlsea either in defence or defensive midfield?

It seems unlikely and, since his development as a footballer is a priority for the Blues, he might be heading out on a loan deal again this season; maybe to a Premier League club.

#2 Matt Miazga

Matt Miazga.

Matt Miazga was signed by Chelsea way back in 2015 and, after two appearances for the Blues, the former MLS player has spent his time on loan spells.

At 25, he isn't really one for the future, but has proven his capability as a stable head in the backline during successive spells at Vitesse Arnhem, Nantes and Reading.

Realistically, Miazga's calm head and composure will come good at a mid-table Premier League side and latest reports suggest he is considering his options for another loan move with there being little chance of him breaking into the Chelsea first team. A permanent switch may also be on the cards.