5 club flops who actually had a great impact on their teams

While the players will be away on international duty for the Euros and Copa America at the end of this season, clubs will be hard at work in the upcoming summer transfer window. This window is known for some of the biggest splurges, with many players changing allegiances - and this summer’s window promises to be no different.

When a new player arrives at a club, he generally brings forth massive expectations from the fans. Sometimes, the new arrivals cannot match these high expectation levels and might be regarded as “flops,” but they play a significant role during their stay at the club. While stats have significance, there are many things that happen on a football pitch that they cannot accurately reflect.

Today, let’s take a look at:

5 club flops who actually had a great impact

#5 Gareth Bale | Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

The Welshman made headlines after a then-world record transfer fee of £85.3 million - bringing him to Madrid from London. The fee and his reputation brought about huge expectations from the fans, and after being loaned back to his former club Spurs, Bale’s time at Los Blancos feels numbered.

However, Bale was an essential player for Madrid, especially in the first few years of his stint at the club. Bale was involved in 41 goals from 44 appearances in his debut season, including 6 goals and 4 assists in the 2013/14 Champions League - helping Los Blancos lift a record 10th title.

Bale went on to win 4 Champions League titles with Madrid, and was an integral part of the “BBC” trio, which included Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. However, the Welshman’s most memorable Champions League moment was perhaps the overhead kick stunner, followed by a long-range strike, against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League finals.

🏆 The Decimotercera...

🇺🇦 When Real Madrid beat Liverpool in 2018 final, a game which featured substitute Gareth Bale's stunning overhead effort 🔥@realmadriden | #UCL pic.twitter.com/fGcTT7Aza9 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 14, 2021

The now-Real Madrid loanee will also be remembered by Madridistas for his sensational solo goal against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final, in which he sprinted past Marc Batra after being shoved off the touchline.

#4 Mario Götze | Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga

Götze was one of the biggest names in world football, particularly in the early 2010s, when he played a vital role in Borussia Dortmund’s title run in the Bundesliga - the only club to deny Bayern the trophy in 11 seasons. This, combined with the German’s heroic goal in the World Cup final against Argentina, propelled Götze's stature as one of the finest in world football.

Götze followed his Dortmund teammate, Robert Lewandowski, to Allianz Arena, and while the Polish remains one of Bayern’s best ever players, the former currently plies his trade at PSV Eindhoven. However, the German made a significant impact in his first couple of seasons at Bayern. Götze’s first season at the Allianz Arena was nothing short of a fairytale - with the attacking midfielder/false 9 being involved in 19 goals (10 goals, 9 assists) in 20 appearances in the Bundesliga.

The following season for 28-year-old was marred by injuries, and yet he managed a return of 15 goals and 7 assists from 28 starts.

🎙@fabrizioRomano on here we go podcast: "Hansi Flick wanted Mario Gotze 🇩🇪 back at Bayern Munich, but the board is against it." #FCB #BVB #Gotze pic.twitter.com/UPhKuCC9s4 — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) September 30, 2020

However, Pep Guardiola shifted away from the use of a false nine as he did with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, and instead laid emphasis on proven strikers up front - the likes of Lewandowski and Mandzukic. This led to Götze spending more time on the bench and, leading to him losing his confidence. Injuries and a serious metabolic illness also severely affected the talented player. After three years at the Allianz Arena, the German returned home to Borussia, before moving to PSV Eindhoven at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

