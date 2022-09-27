5 clubs with the best league defensive records in Europe this season

The 2022-23 season has started off on the right note with several humdingers already played this campaign. Goals have been scored in plenty with controversy afoot in several matches.

The international break has put club football on a temporary break but we are all set to return to action this weekend. Ahead of the resumption, let's look in on the first few weeks of football action in Europe.

While goal scoring has been celebrated with the usual gusto, there are also those players and teams who pride themselves on their defense and the ability to keep clean sheets.

In this article, we will take a look at five clubs across Europe with the best defensive record.

#5 Union Berlin - 4 goals

1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

They have been the surprise package in the German league this season. Union Berlin have upset the apple cart and are currently the league leaders ahead of giants like Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich

They have conceded just four goals in seven Bundesliga games. Their record of five wins and two draws has placed them on 17 points, five points ahead of the Bavarian giants.

Five points clear of Bayern. Union Berlin are the only side to remain unbeaten after seven games in the Bundesliga this season:WDWWDWW◉ Goals: 15◉ Conceded: 4◉ Clean sheets: 3Five points clear of Bayern. Union Berlin are the only side to remain unbeaten after seven games in the Bundesliga this season: WDWWDWW◉ Goals: 15◉ Conceded: 4◉ Clean sheets: 3 Five points clear of Bayern. 👀

They are also the only German club team to be undefeated this season. They boast good results like a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig and a 1-1 draw against Bayern. Union Berlin also thumped Schalke 04 6-1 in a league game.

Their record of 15-4 (goals scored-goals against) has helped them make an impressive start to the new season.

#4 Paris Saint Germain (PSG) - 4 goals

Maccabi Haifa FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain look like a team on a mission under Christophe Galtier. The new manager has brought in his own set of rules along with a new formation, which seems to be working wonders for PSG.

It is helping the Parisian giants go on a winning run, crushing several teams along the way. The daunting front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have worked excellently well in tandem, making 33 goal contributions amongst them. It has put them at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

#Ligue1 #CasaDaChampions #Messi𓃵 #neymarjr #mbappe Messi: +1Neymar: +1Mbappe:The psg trio continues to add incredible numbers in the season .UNSTOPPABLE Messi: +1⚽️Neymar: +1 🅰️Mbappe: ❌The psg trio continues to add incredible numbers in the season .UNSTOPPABLE ➡️🔞#Ligue1 #CasaDaChampions #Messi𓃵 #neymarjr #mbappe https://t.co/KLseqLHTUg

PSG, however, are also keeping a check on their defence. The three-man back formation has stabilized the balance in the team. They have hit 26 goals in eight Ligue 1 games but have conceded only four in return.

#3 Atalanta - 3 goals

AS Roma v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Gian Piero Gasperini's work at Atalanta is noteworthy. Over the last few seasons, his team has played some of the most attractive attacking football in Italy and now they have added defensive resilience to it as well.

They have worked hard without the ball and have conceded only three goals in seven Serie A games so far. With 17 points to their name, Atalanta are currently second in the table, behind Napoli (also on 17 points) courtesy of an inferior goal difference.

#2 Villarreal - 2 goals

Villarreal CF v Elche CF - LaLiga Santander

The Yellow Submarine under Unai Emery continue to be a miser side when it comes to conceding goals. Their league performances have been decent with the defence leading the way.

They have garnered 10 points in six games so far in La Liga. The situation would have been a lot better had their attacking unit clicked since the defence has conceded only two goals so far.

#1 FC Barcelona - 1 goal

Cadiz CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Xavi's Barcelona was supposed to show poise, control and brilliance on the ball and in attack. They have done that and more as their superior defensive record has grabbed the headlines as well.

The Blaugrana have conceded only one goal in six games with their new defensive stars playing a crucial role in the team's success. It does not mean that the Nou Camp outfit have not attacked. The numbers show that Barcelona are also the team with the highest number of goals scored in La Liga this season (18).

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona are the team with the least goals conceded in the top 5 European leagues this season. Barcelona are the team with the least goals conceded in the top 5 European leagues this season. https://t.co/3dOTRFM401

Barca have won five and drawn one game in the Spanish league. They have garnered 16 points and are two points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have a 100% winning record this season.

