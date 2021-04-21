5 clubs Cristiano Ronaldo could join after Juventus

After three prolific campaigns with Juventus, there has been much speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future in Italy. The Portuguese superstar moved to the Allianz Stadium after winning his fourth UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid for a club-record fee of €117m in 2018.

While he's continued to score goals in abundance in Serie A, much like he has in the Premier League and LaLiga Santander, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to propel his team to UEFA Champions League glory.

With 134 goals to his name, Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top-scorer in the competition, and he's won the UCL five times, once with Manchester United and the other four with Real Madrid. The Bianconeri had hoped that replicate this impact in Turin, but Juventus' last few campaigns have been beyond disappointing.

750 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th goal among clubs and senior National team, with 10% of these being scored for Juventus. Limitless.#JuveDynamo #UCL pic.twitter.com/Mmm4Xov19x — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 2, 2020

In 2020/21, they were knocked out by FC Porto in the Round of 16 in a thrilling eight-goal tie, which was the third successive time they bowed out of the competition prior to the semi-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo's men were knocked out by Olympique Lyon at the same stage last year while being eliminated by AFC Ajax the year before.

With Juventus currently on course to miss out on the Scudetto for the first time in nine years and fighting for UCL qualification for next season, rumours suggest Cristiano Ronaldo is considering an exit from the club after a relatively unsuccessful stay in Turin. On that note, here are five clubs the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could potentially move to should he leave Juventus.

5 Potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo

#5 Inter Miami | Major League Soccer

Inter Miami CF Media Availability & Training Session

Major League Soccer has long been the destination for high-profile players to wind down their careers. The league has already been graced by the likes of Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, and other players, including Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammates Luis Nani and Javier Hernandez. The Portuguese could potentially follow suit and could join another ex-teammate's venture, Inter Miami.

David Beckham has been vocal about the possibility of landing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the past, saying;

"When we announced Miami, there was always going to be talk about what players we were going to bring in, whether it was [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Leo] Messi, Neymar. There was always going to be those discussions. I actually don't think it's a tough one for players to decide, to be honest, because it's a great place. Miami is a city that has that pull on players who have been playing in Europe that are big stars."

Even Messi previously expressed his desire to move to the MLS one day, which could pave the way for the two iconic superstars rekindling their rivalry in the United States. It is important to note that Inter Miami is currently under the management of one of Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammates, Phil Neville.

#4 Sporting CP | Primera Liga

UEFA Champions League Group F: Manchester United v Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo spent just a year of his professional career with Sporting, but he was part of their prestigious academy where he spent six years as a teenager. It was during his time at Sporting that he garnered Manchester United's attention, with the Red Devils making him one of the most expensive teenagers in world football.

Amidst rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Juventus, a few reports suggested he could take a pay-cut to return to his boyhood club. These suggestions were further sparked by his mother, Dona Dolores Aveiro, who was spotted celebrating the Leoes' win with a Sporting shirt that had Cristiano's name and his iconic number seven on the back.

Calma lá dona Dolores, o Ronaldo ainda precisa me pedir a 7 🤣😂💚🦁 — Bruno Tabata (@brunotabata) March 14, 2021

While the 36-year-old might have to take a massive pay cut to return to his old stomping grounds, Ruben Amorim's men appear to be heading for their first league title in two decades and could automatically qualify for the UCL — making them a very attractive destination for Cristiano Ronaldo.

