5 clubs that have done the best business in the transfer market so far (July 2023)

The summer transfer window can be quite a tricky period for clubs. While it's imperative to make signings that can bolster their squad, they should also ensure the balance within the team is not upset.

Clubs also need to sell players in order to stay within the Financial Fairplay parameters as well as furnish funds for new signings.

Some clubs will need to ensure the departure of a major star does not put in dent in their plans for the future. To do so, they will need to recruit responsibly and smartly. As such, the transfer window comes with its own set of complications that call for sharp minds and steadfast action.

That's why a lot of factors have to be considered before grading any side's business in the summer transfer window. Now let's take a look at five clubs that have done the best business in the transfer market so far.

#5 Liverpool

After an underwhelming 2022-23 season, Liverpool were expected to be proactive and judicious in the summer transfer window. They seem to be living up to those expectations. Securing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for just €42 million was an absolute masterstroke.

They further bolstered their midfield by signing young and promising midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for €70 million. The Hungary captain is a versatile footballer who can play in a number of positions and can be a valuable asset to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool have also been able to clear some of the deadwood at the club. The likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino have left on free transfers while Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams have been sent out on loan.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another player whose contract ended in June but he is yet to find a new club.

#4 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have limited themselves to making extremely calculated moves in the transfer market of late. The same is true of their activity this summer. Los Blancos have used their resources responsibly. Signing Jude Bellingham on a deal worth €103 million definitely looks like a risk worth taking.

They've also managed to secure the services of young midfielder Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for €20 million and have also roped in left-back Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million.

Signing Joselu from Espanyol on loan was a great touch too as despite Espanyol getting relegated last season, Joselu did a good job for them. He scored 16 times in La Liga last term and seems to be a good and inexpensive replacement for Karim Benzema.

In addition to Benzema, the likes of Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz have left the club.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain

Like every summer, Paris Saint-Germain have made some high-profile signings this time too. They've signed Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich for €45 million. The 27-year-old centre-back will further strengthen their backline alongside Milan Skriniar, who has been signed on a free transfer.

PSG have also roped in Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon for €60 million and Marcos Asensio on a free transfer. 22-year-old Kang-in Lee at €22 million represents a judicious purchase as well and PSG have made the signing of Hugo Ekitike permanent for €28.5 million.

On the departure front, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have left the club after two seasons and that will be a huge relief on the financial front for PSG. Junior Dina Ebimbe has been sold to Eintracht Frankfurt for €6.5 million.

#2 Arsenal

Arsenal's attackers were in great form last season. Kai Havertz will be a very good addition to that frontline with his dynamism and excellent movement. Additionally, only some paperwork stands in the way of two more excellent signings for the Gunners.

Firstly, they have agreed a deal with West Ham United for Declan Rice worth somewhere in the ballpark of €120 million. Rice is one of the best young midfielders in Europe and he will be a wonderful addition to Arsenal's midfield.

Secondly, Jurrien Timber's arrival from Ajax is reportedly imminent and he will be a great option at centre-back. Arsenal were exposed at the back in the run-in last term when William Saliba picked up an injury and the Ajax centre-back's arrival will add depth to their backline.

Granit Xhaka, a beloved figure, has left the club. He joined Bayer Leverkusen on a deal worth €25 million. Pablo Mari was sold to Monza for €4.9 million and Ainsley Maitland-Niles remains a free agent after seeing his contract expire at the end of June.

#1 Inter Miami

It's been quite simple when it comes to Inter Miami and the summer transfer window. They are currently at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference table and need a miracle to work things around and qualify for the playoffs.

It's only too early to write them off because they've signed two miracle workers who are also former teammates.

We're referring to Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Both players have been signed on free transfers. While it could be argued that both Messi and Busquets are past their primes, the pair still have plenty to offer at the highest level of the game.

After all, Messi fired Argentina to World Cup glory just last year and was also one of PSG's best players in their Ligue 1 triumph. Busquets started 28 La Liga games as Barcelona won the La Liga title last term. Suffice it to say, these two signings could transform Inter Miami at least in the short term.

