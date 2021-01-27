5 clubs which generated the most revenue in the 2019-20 season

Deloitte has outlined the financial performance of the highest-revenue generating football clubs in the 2019-20 season.

The 'beautiful game' is perhaps the most widely followed sport in the world and it has fans all across the globe. Obviously, there is a lot of money involved as the sport has immense scope for commercialization. This aspect of the game helps football clubs all around the world to grow at great rates.

Football clubs generate an incredible amount of revenue via sponsorship deals and prize money. As such, there is often a direct correlation between the income of a club and their success on the football field. After all, marketability flows out of good performances.

Without further ado, let's take a look five clubs which have generated most revenue during the disrupted 2019-20 season.

Courtesy: Deloitte Football Money League

#5 Liverpool - £489.9 million

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Liverpool have made it to the top five for the first time in almost two decades. That coincides with Liverpool's rise into one of the most dominant football clubs in Europe over the past couple of seasons.

The Merseysiders won the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season after finishing as runners-up in the season prior to that. They kicked on in a similar vein of form in the 2019-20 season and became the champions of the English top-flight for the first time in the Premier League era.

Advertisement

Director of Deloitte Sports Business Group, Tim Bridge, says that Liverpool moving to a more 'digital model' along with their on-field success has propelled the team back into the top five for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

It was a night to remember for @LFC! 🎉



The Premier League champions were crowned BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year.



And Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson were there to accept the trophy... 🏆 #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/EzVeUc81il — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 20, 2020

#4 Manchester United - £509 million

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are at fourth on the list but they have seen their biggest year-to-year drop in revenue. This has plenty to do with their lack of Champions League football in the 2019-20 season. The Covid-19 pandemic has also had a big impact on the Red Devils' revenue rates.

Advertisement

This is because Manchester United is one of the most admired clubs in the world and generate an incredible amount of revenue on matchday. As such, the drop in match day revenue when they play at Old Trafford has affected them a lot more than other clubs.

Manchester United did however make it back into the UEFA Champions League for the 2020-21 albeit only for the group stages after being drawn in the group of death and eliminated before the knockout phase. However, they have been doing significantly better in the domestic campaign and are in the title-race this term.

The club have suffered a big decrease in revenue 😬 #mufc https://t.co/1da6iVB3G7 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) January 26, 2021