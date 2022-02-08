5 clubs with the highest net spend since 2012

Over the last decade, we have seen the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain dominate the headlines due to their aggressive purchases.

These clubs have changed the footballing world as we know it, making it a high-stakes, high-rewards playground.

Below, we will check out the teams who have spent the most to get to glory, and whether their attempts reaped the rewards they craved.

Here are the top five European teams with the highest net spending since the summer of 2012:

#5 Arsenal (-€583 million)

Premier League giants Arsenal are struggling for relevance at the moment. They can play a good brand of football from time to time, but they rarely produce the goods in the most crucial matches.

Over the last decade, the Gunners have only won four FA Cups and four Community Shields, which is disappointing for a club of their caliber. Their Premier League challenges have mostly been underwhelming, fizzling out before the business end of the season.

Fans have also complained about not spending enough on big players. And while there is some truth to the story, the Gunners have hardly been slouches in the transfer market.

The north Londoners have spent €1.029 billion on transfers over the last decade, but have only earned €446 million from player sales.

They are reportedly gearing up to spend big in the upcoming summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if they can match the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United punch for punch in the market.

#4 Barcelona (-€650 million)

From being a European powerhouse to being knocked out of the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona have experienced it all over the last few years.

Since Lionel Messi’s departure at the start of the 2021-22 season, the Blaugrana have seemingly hit rock bottom. However, that does not mean they did not endure difficult spells with the Argentine in their ranks.

They were mauled by Bayern Munich in 2019-20, outclassed by Liverpool in 2018-19, and embarrassed by Roma in 2017-18, all in the Champions League.

Calling the last decade a disappointment won’t be right either. They also enjoyed the unprecedented high of winning their second treble in the 2014-15 campaign. Barca have dominated La Liga, bagging five Spanish top-flight titles.

For all intents and purposes, it has been a mixed bag for Barcelona, and the trend extends to their balance sheet as well.

The Catalan giants have spent a whopping €1.63 billion on transfers over the last decade. Unfortunately for them, both of their biggest acquisitions, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, have both failed to justify their billing.

They have earned €980 million selling their players, with Neymar alone fetching €222 million for his transfer to PSG.

