5 clubs that should look to sign David Brooks

David Brooks is undoubtedly one of the best players under contract with a club outside the Premier League. The Wales international has been a point of interest for several clubs in the English top flight since Bournemouth's relegation.

The 23-year-old had an impressive Premier League debut season in 2018/19 but injuries saw him restricted to just nine appearances last season. Following long-term manager Eddie Howe's departure from the club, it's unlikely that the Cherries can keep hold of some of their talented players.

When fit and in form, David Brooks is treat to watch. With that in mind, here are five teams that should look to sign him.

Which club should consider signing David Brooks?

#1 Leicester City

David Brooks could be the right-winger that Leicester City arelooking for

Leicester City's right wing was a major concern for Brendan Rodgers last season as his squad lacked a natural right-winger. While Ayoze Perez showed much promise at the start of the season, he soon faltered away. His figures of eight goals and five assists were good for a right winger but far from the numbers you need in a team looking for Champions League football.

Squad depth has been another major issue at the club, and the problem was evident when the Foxes faltered away towards the end of last season. An answer would be to sign a natural right-winger with Premier League experience.

Of the players available, David Brooks would be the apt choice. The 23-year-old could easily slot in at Leicester City. His creative ability could lessen the toll on James Maddison while his goalscoring talents could reduce the burden on Jamie Vardy.

Brooks, who already has a career xG of 4 assists according to fbref, could relish playing with a prolific striker like Jaime Vardy. Moreover, his experience playing under a tactician like Chris Wilder in his formative years could help him ease into a set-up like Rodgers'. His willingness to move up and down the pitch would also perfectly suit Rodgers's philosophy.

#2 Everton

David Brooks could solve the wing imbalance in Carlo Ancelotti's Everton squad

Its no secret that Carlo Ancelotti is looking for a winger this transfer window. The importance of quality wingers in the legendary Italian manager's systems is a well-known factor. The Everton team that he inherited following his appointment had a visible imbalance on the wings. The squad had one established winger, Theo Walcott, and several left-wingers. The former Arsenal man, though, is past his prime and has rarely put in a consistent performance.

David Brooks could be the perfect player for Carlo Ancelotti. The Wales international's fondness for cutting inside rather than playing in the wings plays well into the manager's philosophies. He could also chip in with a couple of goals and help to reduce the pressure on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. Being just 23, the winger could be a long-term investment for the club.

It's also worth remembering that the Toffees' interest in Brooks dates back to his Sheffield United days.

