5 clubs poised to break Paul Pogba's transfer record

Which clubs could break the transfer record next? We try to guess...

Mbappe taking on one of the best defences in Europe

These days, breaking transfer records seem to be the trend. Almost every top European club are hell bent on breaking their transfer record—and, for some, it includes breaking the general record of the highest fee ever paid for a player.

The increasing inflation coupled with the evolution of football – aspects like commercial deals and image rights – has seen a massive surge in players’ general transfer prices. Even an inexperienced player with “supposed” talent costs a lot of money in today’s market.

Hence, we run down a list of five clubs that could break the transfer record—set by Manchester United for Paul Pogba—in the near future.

#5 Arsenal for Kylian Mbappe

This is a long shot, but Arsenal are being linked with the player consistently—and all reports indicate a record-shattering price.

The French youngster has all it takes to become the next best thing in football. He is fast, a good finisher, possesses brilliant attacking awareness and, above all, is mature. When someone sees him play, they would be forgiven for thinking that he is a veteran at what he does.

Ever since the departure of Thierry Henry, Arsenal have lacked a genuine goalscorer in their team. While Alexis Sanchez does bang them in quite often, he is not really a beast-mode goalscorer that Mbappe is or can be.

With the French starlet, Wenger might have to pay a world record fee but he will secure the frontline for the next 10 years at least. And it is for this reason that Arsene Wenger—someone who has been labelled as a miser for his tight approach when it comes to spending—is willing to let go of his general principles and sign him for a record amount.