Ever since the Premier League era began in 1992, the league has gone on to summit great heights and change the face of English football.

A glaring success on the field, with cutthroat competition among all twenty contenders. A massive success commercially as it attracts some of the best revenues from TV deals. More importantly, growing domination over other European clubs.

The Premier League is home to some of the best teams in English football like Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The growing domination of the league also means that it attracts the best footballing talents from across the globe.

In the twenty-nine years since the league was formed, it has been home to a monstrous number of goals scored by its top teams. It has given us a plethora of moments that the larger footballing world shall remember for decades to come.

On that note, let's take a look at

5 clubs that have scored the most goals in Premier League history

#5 Tottenham Hotspur - 1,680 goals

Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League since its inception and have never suffered relegation.

For most of their history, Spurs have been a mid-table club. However, in recent seasons the club has well and truly revolutionized its ways in football. They are now considered members of the "top six" sides of the Premier League.

During their time in the Premier League they have scored a total of 1,680 goals. This means they rank fifth amongst the top five sides to have scored the highest number of goals.

Throughout the decades, exceptionally talented players such as Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Keane and Dimitar Berbatov have led their lines.

In the current era of the Premier League, Harry Kane has been Spurs's talisman. Kane ranks second in the list of the all-time highest scoring players for Tottenham with a remarkable 166 goals (and counting) to his name in the Premier League.

#4 Chelsea F.C. - 1,909 goals

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Chelsea F.C. have been one of the most successful clubs in the modern era to play in the Premier League. They are a London-based team whose fortunes have been on the rise ever since the Abromovich takeover. Chelsea have consistently challenged for titles, both in England and Europe in the modern era.

Under the stewardship of star managers such as Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte, Chelsea have won five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles so far.

They currently rank in fourth position on the list of the highest scoring Premier League teams, having scored a total of 1,909 goals till date.

Players like Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard have a place reserved among Chelsea's all-time top goalscorers in this competition.

