5 clubs that have scored the most goals through substitutes in the Premier League this season 

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been quite an exhausting journey, especially due to the limited break for players after the 2020 European Championships.

Moreover, African players have had to compete in the AFCON while international qualifiers have also been grueling for several individuals. Hence, it is no surprise that substitutes have had to play an integral role in the Premier League this season.

Substitutions can be made for multiple reasons. It could be due to injuries, tactical purposes, or slowing down the tempo of the game during added time. Regardless, some managers have cracked the code of achieving productivity out of not just their starting line-ups but their substitutes as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the five Premier League teams whose substitutes have had the most goal involvements this season.

#5 Crystal Palace - 10

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Patrick Vieira has done quite a sensational job at Crystal Palace this season. The Eagles were battling relegation last season but are one of only four teams to take points against Manchester City in both games this term.

The French manager knows how to change the tune of a game and uses his substitutes at the right time. Although his changes have been ineffective at times, there have been instances when players like Michael Olise have brought about a change in the final minutes of the game.

Christian Benteke is also a game-changer as his aerial ability helps the South London club keep the ball up the pitch when they need to. This has ensured that Palace's substitutes have had 10 goal involvements in the Premier League this season.

With five games still to go this season, Vieira's substitutes could still prove effective when their side needs them.

#4 Leicester City - 11

Aston Villa v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City have had quite a horrendous campaign, especially after securing two Top 5 finishes in the last two seasons. Brendan Rodgers' squad has suffered several injuries and the Northern Irish manager's side have found it hard to cope without some key players.

This does not mean that their substitutes have not proved worthy. And when the going gets tough, Rodgers often brings on energy and enthusiasm off the bench.

Players like Kelechi Iheanacho as well as former Everton ace Ademola Lookman have made an impact from off the bench this season. This has led to Rodgers' substitutes having 11 goal involvements in the league.

It is these timely changes that have ensured that Leicester might just finish in the top half of the table this term.

#3 Chelsea - 11

Luton Town v Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Thomas Tuchel has had to change his line-ups all season. The German manager has endured a tough season with Chelsea this term but the Blues are still likely to finish third in the Premier League. This has been down to the keen tactical sense of their astute manager.

The German also has a relatively massive squad to choose from and he has made effective use of the same. Players like Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, and Hakim Ziyech have not enjoyed a lot of starts in the league this season.

They have the ability to turn the game on its head and have managed to do so brilliantly. In fact, the Blues' substitutes have had 11 goal involvements this season, with more than eight different players contributing to this statistic.

#2 Liverpool - 15

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

Liverpool have arguably been the best side in Europe in 2022, thanks to their deadly frontline and frugal defense. None of their success would have been possible without the footballing brain of their beloved manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German is one of the best managers in the game at the moment and has a squad that he can rotate without having a drop in quality. The transfer of Luis Diaz, in particular, has proven to be quite the difference-maker, as the Colombian has quickly adjusted to the Premier League.

On top of this, players like Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, and Divock Origi have proven to be just as influential off the bench. In total, Klopp's substitutes have produced 15 goal involvements this term.

#1 Manchester United - 15

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United were expected to compete in the title race this season but are unlikely to even finish in the Top 4 this term. However, they are still in contention to do the latter, as they have been rescued by their substitutes on many occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the perennial savior for the club but players like Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga have also played an important role off the bench.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a lot of faith in his players while Ralf Rangnick has also had to use substitutes to change the complexion of games this season. The Red Devils have had 15 goal involvements from their substitutes this season, the joint-highest alongside title-chasers Liverpool.

If United's starting line-ups had performed as well as the substitutes, the Red Devils could have been in a better spot in the table this term.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar