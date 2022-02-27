5 clubs who scored most goals through substitutes in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

Many Premier League clubs are blessed to have great squad depth, which has helped them rotate players better than others. This has resulted in better fitness and freshness for their first-team players.

While those are the positives, on the negative side, the competition to make it to the starting XI always remains intense. Despite doing decently well, some of these players have been left on the bench because of the rich quality of the squad.

Top Premier League clubs have benefitted from their substitutes

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been an intense one so far and it is only going to get more tricky with time. With so much to fight for, substitutes have a key role in the final outcome of the season.

Some of the players have been quite productive in front of goal when coming off the bench. This has helped their respective clubs immensely in winning more points. On that note, let's take a look at the teams who have had the most goals through their substitutes this season.

#5 Crystal Palace

Under the management of Patrick Vieira this season, Crystal Palace have looked like a different team. They have been effective in attack and have been able to turn around the results more often than not this season.

With 30 points in 27 matches, the Eagles are comparatively on the safer side when it comes to the relegation battle. That being said, one can never what might happen at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace have had five goals scored through their substitutes this season. Out of fiv, two each have come from Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise.

#4 Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe has been very impactful for Arsenal this season

The Gunners are looking in good form in 2022 and are currently sitting fifth in the table with 45 points in 24 appearances. They are just two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, with three games in hand.

Arsenal have so far won 14 games in the league, the joint third-most in the competition.

Their recent 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers showed their character and fighting spirit as they came back from a goal down. Mikel Arteta's side are posing a strong challenge in their bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Out of the 38 goals that they have scored this season, five of them have been scored by substitutes. Emile Smith Rowe has scored three of those five goals and helped the Gunners rescue some important points.

