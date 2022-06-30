5 clubs with most set-pieces goals in the Premier League last season (2021-22)

The Premier League is one of the toughest leagues in the world. One of the reasons why it possesses so much difficulty is the unpredictability of a fixture.

Teams have used different approaches to their game, depending on the fixture and the quality of the opposition. One of the most commonly used approaches to finding goals in England's top-tier football is using set-pieces.

Over time, many English clubs have stressed upon the importance of making the most out of set-pieces. After all, it is a tactic that has done wonders for the most unexpected teams in the league.

Last season, there were a few clubs who directly or indirectly made it count through set-pieces. Here, we take a look at the top English teams who scored the most goals using set-pieces in the 2021-22 season.

Note: All stats are as per WhoScored

#5 West Ham United

West Ham United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

West Ham United had a decent time in the 2021-22 campaign, having finished seventh in the Premier League. At one point, it looked like the Hammers would go on to qualify for the Champions League but struggled to remain consistent with their approach.

Nevertheless, manager David Moyes will be content with the outcome and will only hope to do better in the upcoming season. Last season saw West Ham score 60 goals in their 38 matches.

Premier League @premierleague



#EVEWHU ⚒ Since David Moyes' first game back in charge at @WestHam in Jan 2020, the Hammers have scored more goals from set-pieces in the #PL (29, excl. penalties) than any other side

The Hammers have more often than not always done well when it comes to set-pieces and last season was no different. Out of their 60 goals, 14 came through set-pieces. Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek each scored thrice each from such situations.

#4 Brentford

Brentford v West Ham United - Premier League

Brentford were the surprise package from last season. Having been promoted to the top division in the 2021-22 campaign, not many expected them to survive at the end of it.

But the Bees had other plans as they showed great character and grit to outperform expectations and finish 13th in the league with 46 points. They managed to score 48 goals last season, registering 13 wins in the process.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Klopp: "The big strengths of Brentford are set-pieces. They are tricky to defend and they have a lot of routines. You have to defend them in the right areas. We had really good set-pieces again today." #awlive [sky] Klopp: "The big strengths of Brentford are set-pieces. They are tricky to defend and they have a lot of routines. You have to defend them in the right areas. We had really good set-pieces again today." #awlive [sky]

Their lively striker Ivan Toney was a key factor in their survival as the Englishman scored 12 goals, four of which came through set-pieces. In total, Brentford managed to score 15 goals from set-pieces in the 2021-22 campaign. Given that they have scored more than 30% of their goals from a dead-ball situation, it shows how heavily they are reliant on them.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Gunners had a rollercoaster of a season last time around with them struggling to get results on a consistent basis. Arsenal dropped points at crucial stages, which eventually cost them a place in the Champions League.

That being said, manager Mikel Arteta can be proud of how the team reacted after a poor start to the season. Arsenal showed great spirit to make a strong comeback and almost booked a place in the Champions League after being bottom of the table after three games.

The north London club scored 61 goals last season, out of which 16 came through set-pieces. Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes scored all five of his goals in the 2021-22 season through set-pieces.

#2 Liverpool

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Despite finishing as runners-up in the Premier League last season, Liverpool had loads of positives to take away. Their attacking approach did wonders for the game as it proved very difficult to contain them for most oppositions.

Under Jurgen Klopp's management, the Reds scored 94 goals in the Premier League last season. The sensational form of Mohamed Salah combined with contributions from Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota ensured goals for Liverpool at regular intervals.

Josh Williams @DistanceCovered Had a closer look at Liverpool's threat from set-pieces for the newsletter yesterday.

Big numbers.



Big numbers. Had a closer look at Liverpool’s threat from set-pieces for the newsletter yesterday.Big numbers. https://t.co/5iIFfw32Qs

Out of their 94 goals, 19 came through set-pieces in the 2021-22 campaign. Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah each scored thrice through set-pieces last season.

#1 Manchester City

Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League

Pep Guardiola will be extremely happy after leading Manchester City to their fourth title in the last five seasons. Last season's triumph must have been more pleasing since the title race went on until the last day of the campaign.

As has been the case in the past few seasons, City were ruthless with their approach, controlling possession and proving devastating with their attack. Last season, the Premier League champions went on to score 99 goals.

Out of them, 21 goals came through set-pieces. All four of Aymeric Laporte's goals last season came through set-pieces. It is surprising how Manchester City, who don't exactly have the tallest players in the league, scored the most number of goals from dead-ball situations.

