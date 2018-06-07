5 clubs that could break Bayern Munich's dominance next season

With Bayern Munich reigning supreme once more in the Bundesliga, we take a look at five teams that could break the Bavarian dominance.

Christian Burke ANALYST 07 Jun 2018, 19:03 IST

Bayern celebrating their title at the end of the season has become a common sight

Among the top five European divisions, it's hard to argue that any title race is more boring than the one in the Bundesliga. While Bayern Munich's current streak of six consecutive titles is bettered by Italian powerhouse Juventus, the convincing fashion in which they do it is unparalleled.

As a result of this dominance, the German football landscape has started to evolve around the seemingly inevitable fact, that the Bavarian's will be hoisting the Meisterschale at the end of the season.

For example, while most pre-season discussions in other leagues are centered around the question 'who will be the champion?', the question asked in the Bundesliga is 'in what month will Bayern be champions?'.

There is even a term for the team that manages to stay in touch with Bayern at the top of the table, the 'Bayern-Jäger' (engl.: Bayern-Hunters). However, next season could be slightly different from what we've become accustomed to in the Bundesliga.

While the rather inexperienced Niko Kovac will be taking over as a manager, star striker Robert Lewandowski appears to be extremely unhappy. Furthermore, several other Bayern players have been linked with big money moves into more competitive leagues.

With the next season presenting a great opportunity to challenge the German giants, we take a look at five teams, who have the greatest potential to break Bayern Munich's dominance.

#5 FC Schalke 04

Schalke will struggle to replace Meyer and Goretzka

Admittedly, the Bundesliga runner-up should not be at the bottom of this list. However, several high-profile exits as well as Champions League football to look forward to, mean that Die Königsblauen may struggle to finish in the top four, never mind above Bayern.

Schalke will be going into the next season without their midfield talismans Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer. The fact that both of them are leaving on a free transfer just adds insult to injury to the S04 faithful.

While the club's bosses have already announced various signings, including centre-back Salif Sane from Hannover and Germany under-21 talent Suat Serdar, the quality that is leaving Gelsenkirchen this summer will be hard to find without the necessary funds.

Schalke's hopes will rest on the shoulders of their young manager Domenico Tedesco, who finally brought some structure back into the club, next season. Additionally, some of the returning loanees, like Johannes Geis (returning from Sevilla) and Coke (returning from Levante), could hit the ground running at the club.