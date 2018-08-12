5 clubs that look set to continue dominating their domestic leagues this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.56K // 12 Aug 2018, 09:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona

Football is recognized as one of the most competitive sports on the planet. This is because all teams go out with the same determination to win games, claim major accolades and earn a lot of respect - making every match far from easy and every competition intensely contested.

However, there are times when it becomes less competitive, allowing certain clubs to exert superiority over their counterparts as well as attracting major trophies and achievements to themselves. As a matter of fact, the past few years produced a number of top clubs who established their absolute dominance on certain leagues across Europe.

Many of these teams won back-to-back league titles and countless honors in the past few years, and that is set to continue this season with these clubs still looking far stronger than their domestic rivals.

Therefore, let us quickly take a look at 5 clubs that look set to dominate their respective leagues during the current season:

#5. Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola has built a fearsome team at the Etihad stadium

The English Premier League has enjoyed a huge reputation as the most competitive division on the planet for the past few years, with many people branding it as tough, intense and unpredictable.

However, that belief is dead at the moment after a Pep Guardiola led Manchester City side made winning the title as easy as 'ABC' last season. The Citizens were unmatchable throughout the campaign, claiming the ultimate crown with a whopping 19 points margin as well as winning 32, drawing 4 and losing just 2 of their total 38 matches in the English top flight.

It doesn't require critical thinking to realize that the defending champions are still the team to beat in the Premier League this season. Pep Guardiola has built a squad that is far superior to those of rival clubs in the division and he looks set to lead his team to claim the famous title once again.

1 / 5 NEXT