5 clubs that Marko Arnautovic could join in January

The Austrian is on the lookout for Champions League football

Marko Arnautovic joined the Hammers last year from Stoke City on a then club record fee of 20 million pounds plus add-ons. The Austrian who made his debut under former manager David Moyes has so far made 46 appearances for the Hammers.

The Austrian was a vital cog in West Ham being cleared of the drop zone after the forward scored 11 goals and made 6 assists in 31 league matches. The former Inter Milan man has started this season brightly having already scored 5 goals and made an assist in 11 league appearances.

With reports surfacing about Austrian forward Mako Arnautoivc desire to leave West Ham as early as January in search of Champions League football emerging. Let's take a closer look at which club would suit the former Stoke man.

5. Atletico Madrid

The addition of the Austrian will really bolster their attacking options

The Madrid based club has once again started their campaign impressively racking up 23 points from their 12 league matches. The 2017/18 champions are sitting third in La Liga with a single point separating them from the league leaders Barcelona.

With the start, they have got it is likely that Diego Simeone and his men can replicate the 2017/18 seasons. The Spanish side though has found it difficult to rest their main man Diego Costa from the first XI as their new signing Nikola Kalinic has found it hard to find the net since joining the Los Colcheneros on a 3-year deal from Fiorentina.

Marko Arnautovic will be an automatic fit for the Madrid side with the Austrian ability to hold the ball and set up assists for his teammates.

With the possibility of La Liga looming and their ever-presence in the Champions League guaranteed, Marko Arnautovic might be tempted to join the 10-time La Liga Champions.

