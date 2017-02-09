Five clubs that should look to sign Daniel Sturridge in the summer

Sturridge has grown frustrated with his lack of playing time at Liverpool and is looking for a move away.

Sturridge has struggled for form and fitness lately

Daniel Sturridge's Liverpool career will undoubtedly come to an abrupt end this summer when he finally parts with the Merseyside club. The England international has struggled to recapture the form he showed under Brendan Rodgers since Jurgen Klopp has taken the reigns at Anfield, and his career is in desperate need of change.

Sturridge joined Liverpool in January 2013 from rivals Chelsea. However, his stint at Anfield looks set to come to a close following a public fall-out with Klopp over playing time, and style of play.

But where could the Englishman apply his trade next season? Make no mistake about it, if the England international opts to leave Anfield, there will be various suitors queuing up for his signature - despite his injury woes.

Sturridge's goalscoring exploits - regardless of his injuries - would see many managers hoping to secure a deal for the former Manchester City forward. But who are those managers that are likely to pursue a deal for Sturridge in July?

It's time to take a look at five clubs that should be pushing for a move for Sturridge in the summer.

#1 West Ham

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic would welcome Sturridge with both arms

Another injury-prone English striker at West Ham to add to their injury woes? Without a doubt. The Hammers are in desperate need of some reinforcements in attack and Sturridge is the perfect candidate for Slaven Bilic.

When you consider the fact that Bilic was ready to fork out a whopping £13.5million on Brentford's unproven Premier League striker, Scott Hogan, then stumping up another £5million for Sturridge could be deemed a bargain.

The London Stadium is slowly becoming home for the Irons in recent months, but for the club to qualify for Europe once again, players like Sturridge would be the crucial component necessary to bridge the barrier between themselves and the top six.