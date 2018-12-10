×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Clubs who are still unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
915   //    10 Dec 2018, 11:00 IST

FC Barcelona are one of the few teams that are still unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this term
FC Barcelona are one of the few teams that are still unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this term

A lot has really happened in the UEFA Champions League this season as elite clubs continue to face one another in an intense battle as they bid to fight their way through a number of fierce opponents and emerge victorious in the European tournament.

While many European powerhouses have struggled to impress in the competition so far during the term, there are a number of teams who have performed extraordinarily - putting up a couple of fantastic displays and progressing their way towards the knockout phase of the tournament.

In fact, some of these teams have been so efficient that they are yet to taste defeats since the Champions League began this season and they deserve some plaudits for achieving such an impressive feat in Europe's elite competition. Below, we take a look at the 5 teams who are still unbeaten in the tournament:

#5 Olympique Lyon

The French outfit is yet to taste defeat in the tournament
The French outfit is yet to taste defeat in the tournament

With the likes of Paris Saint Germain and Monaco finding it difficult to impress in the UEFA Champions League this season, it looked unlikely that another French club could rise up and make waves in the European tournament.

But elsewhere, another French outfit, Olympique Lyonaisse has taken a step forward - recording 7 points to their name in 5 matches to put themselves in the second position of the Group F as well as maintaining an impressive unbeaten streak so far in the tournament.

The Ligue 1 outfit shocked the football world when they first defeated high-flying Premier League leaders, Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium and they did it again, keeping Pep Guardiola's men under close control as the recorded another 2-2 draw against the English outfit at the Groupama Stadium to keep their unbeaten record intact.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football FC Bayern Munich Football Lionel Messi Robert Lewandowski Football Top 5/Top 10
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
UEFA Champions League: The best performers from match day 2
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
5 things to look out for on Matchday 2 of the Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
8 players who could have won the Ballon d'Or in the last...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
5 European Clubs who have scored the most goals this season
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top 5 contenders
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 6
Tomorrow GAL POR 11:25 PM Galatasaray vs Porto
Tomorrow SCH LOK 11:25 PM Schalke 04 vs Lokomotiv Moskva
12 Dec CLU ATL 01:30 AM Brugge vs Atlético Madrid
12 Dec MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Dec BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
12 Dec INT PSV 01:30 AM Internazionale vs PSV
12 Dec LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
12 Dec CRV PSG 01:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs PSG
12 Dec REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
12 Dec VIK ROM 11:25 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Roma
13 Dec SHA OLY 01:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyonnais
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec BEN AEK 01:30 AM Benfica vs AEK Athens
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us