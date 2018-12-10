5 Clubs who are still unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season

FC Barcelona are one of the few teams that are still unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this term

A lot has really happened in the UEFA Champions League this season as elite clubs continue to face one another in an intense battle as they bid to fight their way through a number of fierce opponents and emerge victorious in the European tournament.

While many European powerhouses have struggled to impress in the competition so far during the term, there are a number of teams who have performed extraordinarily - putting up a couple of fantastic displays and progressing their way towards the knockout phase of the tournament.

In fact, some of these teams have been so efficient that they are yet to taste defeats since the Champions League began this season and they deserve some plaudits for achieving such an impressive feat in Europe's elite competition. Below, we take a look at the 5 teams who are still unbeaten in the tournament:

#5 Olympique Lyon

The French outfit is yet to taste defeat in the tournament

With the likes of Paris Saint Germain and Monaco finding it difficult to impress in the UEFA Champions League this season, it looked unlikely that another French club could rise up and make waves in the European tournament.

But elsewhere, another French outfit, Olympique Lyonaisse has taken a step forward - recording 7 points to their name in 5 matches to put themselves in the second position of the Group F as well as maintaining an impressive unbeaten streak so far in the tournament.

The Ligue 1 outfit shocked the football world when they first defeated high-flying Premier League leaders, Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium and they did it again, keeping Pep Guardiola's men under close control as the recorded another 2-2 draw against the English outfit at the Groupama Stadium to keep their unbeaten record intact.

