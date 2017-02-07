Five clubs who should target Romelu Lukaku in the summer

The 23-year-old has spoken about how much he misses the UEFA Champions League. A move away seems the next step.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 22:13 IST

Start the bidding!

Romelu Lukaku is the most prolific young striker in all of Europe this season. With 16 goals in the domestic campaign, there isn’t anyone who has scored more than him who’s older than 23. His recent four-goal performance for the Toffees in the Premier League is just another feather in the cap of the young Belgian, who continues to go from strength to strength with each passing performance.

There’s a small portion of Chelsea fans who secretly cry every time he scores a goal and continues to develop into one of the most complete all-round forwards in the game. The Blues made a huge mistake letting the big Belgian leave the club permanently even though he showed great promise in both his loan spells in the Premier League: with West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

But having admitted that he misses the UEFA Champions League, Lukaku could push for a move away from Everton this summer. There are a host of European giants – and English giants – who will be willing to spend a boatload of money on him. Here’s looking at five of the most realistic options:

#1 Chelsea

Back where it all started for him in England?

They famously did it with Nemanja Matic three seasons ago, and with David Luiz before the start of the current season. It could very well continue. The club are famous for hoarding promising youth products, sending them out on loan, selling them and then moving heaven and earth trying to buy them back.

Lukaku could be the most expensive trial yet. The 23-year-old will cost the Blues a whopping €80 million or so – an increase of €50 million in the two years since they sold him to the Toffees. But they’re Chelsea and they wouldn’t mind.

The Belgian is an excellent addition to any of the Premier League’s top clubs and should Diego Costa once again sob over a failed attempt to leave the club early in the window, the club could very well get Lukaku back into the fold.