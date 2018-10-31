5 clubs with the best defense in the world this season

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.45K // 31 Oct 2018, 13:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pique and Umtiti have been important for Barcelona

A complete back four is what a team truly needs in order to solve the defensive issues. The likes of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have made sure that they are able to stop any kind of attacking options executed by the opposition. Defense is where it starts and where it ends for any of the football teams, and a good defense can make or break the starting 11.

Football clubs in recent times have broken more records, both in the transfer window and on the pitch. The ability to stop the opposition is an extremely important step that the back four needs to be taking, and these 5 teams have been successful in developing an extremely strong back line with some of the best stoppers in the world.

Currently, these teams have conceded the least number of goals in their respective leagues, but have also drawn attention by making some of the most important tackles and interceptions. These teams definitely hold the best defensive lineups in the world.

#5 Liverpool

The duo has been an extremely important factor in the development of Liverpool's defense

Ever since the arrival of the Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk last season, Liverpool have been extremely powerful in terms of having the most consistent and alert defense in the world. Having conceded only 4 times in the current Premier League season, the Reds have made sure that no attacking options could be executed. With the likes of Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren, Liverpool's defense is a true example of how defenders should really be lining up.

With Van Dijk being the leader of their defensive line, Gini Wijnaldum is often seen falling back with Lovren or Gomez, forming a 3 man defense, allowing the full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to make their runs and enabling width into the game. With their extremely tight defense, Liverpool are once again the contenders to win the Premier League title.

1 / 5 NEXT