5 clubs with the highest spending on transfers this summer

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.17K   //    04 Aug 2018, 13:39 IST

Bonucci and Higuan swapped clubs this summer
Even without any action on the field, football fans across the world are busy following their favorite team in the transfer window. Clubs across Europe are in full swing at the moment as they work to build their squad for the 2018/19 season. Premier League clubs, in particular, are extremely busy in the transfer window as they have only six days until the window closes. 

Some of the biggest deals this summer are Alisson’s move to Liverpool, United signing Fred, Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Mahrez’s move to Manchester City, Joao Cancelo to Juventus, Chelsea signing Jorginho, Naby Keita to Liverpool, Thomas Lemar to Atletico Madrid, Vinicius Junior to Real Madrid, and PSG completing Mbappe deal. 

A couple of top European clubs have already spent more than €150 million in the current transfer market and quite a few others have spent more than €100 million. Premier League and Serie A are the biggest spenders so far in the transfer market this season. 

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the Top 5 clubs that have spent the most this transfer window. 

Note: Transfer values courtesy TransferMarkt.

#5 Atletico Madrid, €109 million

Atletico snatched Lemar from Monaco
Los Rojiblancos are one of the busiest clubs this summer. They finished second in the La Liga last season but were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages. They have retained their star players and at the same time, managed to bring in a few quality names. 

Diego Simeone’s side has spent €109 million in the transfer market so far. They have bought six players, which included Thomas Lemar from Monaco. The Frenchman arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano for a fee of €70 million. 

They have signed Rodri from Villarreal for €20 million and Santiago Arias arrives from PSV Eindhoven for €11 million. The other two arrivals were Jonny Castro and Antonio Adan. They have also signed Gelson Martins from Sporting on a free transfer. All in all, Atletico Madrid are getting themselves ready to challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona.

