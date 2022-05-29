5 clubs who have won most Champions League titles

The Champions League is one of the most prestigious competitions in Europe. Top clubs have given their very best to even qualify for it, let alone achieve success in it.

The 2021-22 Champions League finale saw Real Madrid register an impressive 0-1 win against Liverpool. It was a well-deserved victory for Los Blancos, having beaten some of the top teams in Europe this campaign.

The Champions League is not at all easy to win

It is certainly a mammoth task to win this competition given the quality of the teams involved in it. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is the best example of how even top quality teams can find it difficult to win.

That being said, some teams have mastered the art of having a successful time in the competition over the years. Here, we take a look at the top clubs who have won the Champions League the highest number of times.

#5 Barcelona (5)

Barcelona won the Treble in the 2014-15 season

It has been a difficult season for Barcelona in the 2021-22 campaign, especially given their struggles in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. That being said, the Catalan club remains one of the most successful teams in the Champions League.

The Spanish giants have so far played 333 matches in the competition, having won 195 of those matches. In the process, Barcelona have scored 655 goals and conceded just 331 goals.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



RO16: Manchester City. (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Champions)

QF: Paris Saint-Germain. ( Champions)

SF: Bayern Munich. ( Champions)

Final: Juventus. ( Champions)



One Of The Greatest UCL Campaign Ever! Barcelona's route to winning the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League.RO16: Manchester City. (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Champions)QF: Paris Saint-Germain. (Champions)SF: Bayern Munich. (Champions)Final: Juventus. (Champions)One Of The Greatest UCL Campaign Ever! Barcelona's route to winning the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League.RO16: Manchester City. (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Champions)QF: Paris Saint-Germain. (🇫🇷 Champions)SF: Bayern Munich. (🇩🇪 Champions)Final: Juventus. (🇮🇹 Champions)One Of The Greatest UCL Campaign Ever! 🏆🙌 https://t.co/l3dR21b81m

Their last triumph in the competition came in the 2014-15 season when Lionel Messi was still a Barcelona player. With the Argentine no longer associated with them, the Spanish club will have to be at their very best to win it in the near future.

#4 Bayern Munich (6)

Bayern Munich might be without Robert Lewndowski in summer

Bayern Munich have been brutally dominant in the Bundesliga, having won it ten consecutive times in the last ten years. They have done pretty well in the Champions League too, with two triumphs in the same duration.

In their history, Bayern have won the competition six times. To date, they have played 372 matches, winning 221 of them and scoring 782 goals in the process.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



German Supercup

Bundesliga

German Cup

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Super Cup Bayern Munich have just won their fifth trophy in less than four monthsGerman SupercupBundesligaGerman CupUEFA Champions LeagueUEFA Super Cup Bayern Munich have just won their fifth trophy in less than four months 😱German Supercup 🏆 Bundesliga 🏆 German Cup🏆 UEFA Champions League 🏆 UEFA Super Cup 🏆 https://t.co/M1TYpitAnI

The Bavarian club last won the competition in the 2019-20 season. Bayern Munich will find it difficult to win it again given their star striker Robert Lewandowski is rumored with a move away from the club this summer.

#3 Liverpool (6)

Liverpool are one of the most decorated clubs in England

Liverpool had a superb time in the 2021-22 campaign, having won both the EFL Cup and FA Cup. They had a fine time in the Champions League too, but were unlucky not to make it count in the final against Real Madrid.

Their 0-1 loss to Real Madrid meant the Reds have won the competition six times so far. No club from England has won it more than Liverpool have.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Mohamed Salah's six shots on target tonight is the most on record (since 2003-04) of any player in a single #UCLfinal . Denied. #LIVRMA 6 - Mohamed Salah's six shots on target tonight is the most on record (since 2003-04) of any player in a single #UCLfinal. Denied. #LIVRMA https://t.co/KBFao7r4sT

In the 240 matches the Reds have played, they have registered victories in 137 of them, scoring 453 goals. Jurgen Klopp and his players can hold their heads high after an impressive run in the competition this campaign.

#2 AC Milan (7)

Captain Paolo Maldini of AC Milan lifts the trophy

After struggling to win Serie A for more than a decade, AC Milan were finally able to win it this season. The Italian giants will now be looking to achieve a similar feat in the Champions League.

Milan have won the competition seven times so far. Their last triumph came in the 2006-07 season, after which they faced a lot of struggles in replacing their star players.

In Milan's rich history, they have won the competition seven times. No Italian side has managed to beat them in this regard. AC Milan have played 255 matches so far and won 126 of them.

#1 Real Madrid (14)

There has been no team more dominant than Real Madrid in Europe

Real Madrid have been stunning in the 2021-22 season, especially in the Champions League. They have made some miraculous come-backs in the competition this campaign against heavyweights like Chelsea, Paris-Saint Germain and Manchester City.

The 2021-22 final saw Madrid register their 14th title win, the most by any club in the history of the competition. What's even more impressive is that Los Blancos have won it twice more than the second-best team to win it. It is a phenomenal achievement given how difficult it is to win.

Squawka @Squawka



vs Juventus (1998)

vs Valencia (2000)

vs Bayer Leverkusen (2002)

vs Atlético (2014)

vs Atlético (2016)

vs Juventus (2017)

vs Liverpool (2018)

vs Liverpool (2022)



They've won them all. Real Madrid have played eight Champions League finals in the #UCLera vs Juventus (1998)vs Valencia (2000)vs Bayer Leverkusen (2002)vs Atlético (2014)vs Atlético (2016)vs Juventus (2017)vs Liverpool (2018)vs Liverpool (2022)They've won them all. Real Madrid have played eight Champions League finals in the #UCLera 🏆 vs Juventus (1998)🏆 vs Valencia (2000)🏆 vs Bayer Leverkusen (2002)🏆 vs Atlético (2014)🏆 vs Atlético (2016)🏆 vs Juventus (2017)🏆 vs Liverpool (2018)🏆 vs Liverpool (2022)They've won them all. https://t.co/iaGD6F29aI

The Spanish giants have played 464 matches so far and registered victories in 277 of them. In the process, Real Madrid have scored 1020 goals and been brutal in front of goal more often than not. Their superstar striker Karim Benzema has been one of the best players this season, having scored 15 goals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nived Zenith