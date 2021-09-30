English football restructured itself and formed the Premier League in 1992. Since then, it well and truly enjoys the reputation of being the best league in the world presently.

The Premier League, after all, is a league with cut-throat competition. It is a competition where even the team at the bottom can cause an upset against the top sides. It is also a league that draws the highest audience internationally and attracts major revenue from TV deals.

All of these factors combined make the league what it is today. There have been a lot of successful clubs in the Premier League, be it in terms of trophies or records. Today we are looking at the Premier League's most successful clubs in terms of the number of wins.

5 clubs that have won the most number of matches in Premier League history

#5 Tottenham Hotspur - 483 wins

Tottenham Hotspur have regularly maintained a consistent presence in the Premier League ever since the league's inception in 1992.

However, according to the record books, Spurs have mostly been a club which has usually languished outside of the top six.

All thanks to the contributions of their former manager Mauricio Pochettino and the pursuit of a long-term vision by chairman Daniel Levy. Spurs are now an indisputable part of the English elite.

During their time in the Premier League they have scored a total of 1,680 goals and recorded 483 wins to their name. This means Tottenham Hotspur are ranked fifth among the clubs to have won the highest number of matches in Premier League history.

#4 Liverpool F.C. - 585 wins

Fans Celebrate Liverpool FC Winning The Premier League Title

Liverpool F.C. is one of the greatest clubs in England. Their status has always been among the English greats. Naturally, they enjoyed a say in the Premier League's foundation.

A total of six European trophies to their name makes them stand out internationally. They are one of the most successful clubs to have played in the Premier League.

Despite their hugely successful history, they have largely been a team devoid of Premier League glory. It wasn't until 2020 that they finally won the title and ended a thirty-year wait. Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool's famous transfer committee surely deserve all the praise for this remarkable rebuild of the club.

Liverpool F.C. presently ranks fourth among the clubs to have won the highest number of matches in Premier League history with 585 wins to their name.

