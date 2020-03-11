5 contenders for the PFA Young Player of the Year Award | Premier League 2019-20

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a fantastic debut season at Manchester United

We’re just a month away now from the PFA Awards ceremony, and while most of the press coverage will be centred around the competition to win the PFA Player of the Year – with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Virgil Van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne the current favourites – the competition for the PFA Young Player of the Year, given to the best player of the season under the age of 23, is equally as tight.

In the past, stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Wayne Rooney have been the recipient of the prestigious award – but who will take it this year? Perhaps one of these 5 players – who have all been outstanding during 2019-20 – will be the victor.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered 12 assists for Liverpool this season

Liverpool look set to be the Premier League’s runaway winners this season, and part of that success has to do with the tremendous performances of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Still just 21 years old, the last couple of campaigns have seen him show glimpses of his massive talent – nobody will ever forget his quick corner that led to the Reds’ famous 4th goal against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals last year – but 2019-20 has been the season where he’s really come into his own.

The England international is one of just three Reds players – alongside Roberto Firmino and Virgil Van Dijk – to play in all 29 of Liverpool’s Premier League matches, and incredibly, due to a single appearance from the bench, he’s only missed an hour of action altogether. In this time he’s scored 2 goals and has registered a phenomenal 12 assists – more than any other Liverpool player, an incredible statistic considering he plays primarily as a defender.

Alexander-Arnold’s tremendous delivery from wide positions marks him out as a key man for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but his pace, quick thinking and passing ability – he averages 2.6 key passes per game, the most in Liverpool’s squad – are also unbelievable.

Sure, there are still a handful of questions around his actual defensive play – plenty of observers believe his best position may end up being further up the pitch, ala the great Gareth Bale – but for now, it’s hard to dispute him as a world-class performer who belies his young age, and he’d be a worthy winner of this award.

