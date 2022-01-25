5 countries with the most AFCON titles

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is currently taking place in Cameroon, with 16 of the initial 24 teams left in the competition. The tournament has proven to be highly competitive, with many upsets already recorded during the preliminary stage.

The tournament has been dominated by a number of bigwigs from North and West Africa, with 26 of the previous 32 editions won by these countries. The competition was recently expanded from a 16-team format to a more-inclusive 24-team format ahead of the 2019 edition.

Unlike other international tournaments, AFCON is usually held in January/February, a period during which the European football season is usually well underway. This has been a bone of contention between clubs and national teams, sometimes depriving some teams of their best players to the competition.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five countries that have won AFCON most times in the history of the competition.

#5 Algeria (2 titles)

African Cup of Nations 2019: Tanzania v Algeria

Algeria's national team, the Desert Foxes, have won the Africa Cup of Nations twice in their history. Algeria won its first AFCON title in 1990 after defeating Nigeria's Super Eagles in the final on home soil. The nation would have to wait for 29 years before winning the tournament again in Egypt in 2019.

The North African squad currently consists of the likes of Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, West Ham United winger Said Benrahma and AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Algeria have been one of the most dominant African sides in recent years and are ranked third in Africa behind Senegal and Morocco. They crashed out in the group stage of the ongoing AFCON after managing a draw and two defeats. Their group included Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea.

#4 Nigeria (3 titles)

Nigeria v Burkina Faso - 2013 Africa Cup of Nations Final

Nigeria's Super Eagles are another of the continent's heavyweights. They have been champions thrice, making them the side with the fourth-most titles in the competition. Nigeria has an array of stars, including the most expensive African player Victor Osimhen and the Leicester City duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

The Super Eagles first won AFCON in 1980 on home soil before further triumphs in 1994 and 2013 cemented their place among the elite of African football. Nigeria's Stephen Keshi is one of only two individuals to have won the competition as a player and coach.

The Super Eagles were sent packing from the ongoing edition tournament after a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the first knockout round. They are ranked fifth in Africa behind Senegal, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

