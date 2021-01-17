5 cricketers who chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have unsurprisingly dominated discussions within the football community and the larger sporting diaspora over the past decade. The two giants of modern football have achieved unimaginable heights in the sport and often spur each other on with their incredible desire and tenacity.

As similar as their numbers are in professional football, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are decisively different individuals with regard to their personalities both on and off the pitch. While Lionel Messi is known for his creative abilities on the football field, Cristiano Ronaldo has grown into a lethal striker and remains an exceptionally potent force in the final third.

Over a whole decade Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are separated by just one goal... Sometimes you've just got to sit back and marvel at two greats 🤯👏https://t.co/r9SFzgxOBl — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 9, 2021

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated world football

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have defied expectations with their otherworldly exploits over the past few years and their rivalry has also become a topic of discussion in the cricketing community. A sportsperson's opinions are often a reflection of personal opinions and characteristics and the average high-profile cricketer is no exception.

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world and most cricketers of the modern generation are avid followers of the beautiful game. Several cricketers have been asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and have made interesting choices.

#5 Smriti Mandhana (Cristiano Ronaldo)

Smriti Mandhana is an exceptional cricketer

Smriti Mandhana has been a shining light in cricket's modern generation and has effectively managed to carve a niche for herself in the world's most cricket-crazy country. Mandhana is known for her adventurous approach to batting in the shorter formats of the sport.

Advertisement

The swashbuckling opener has become an experienced campaigner over the past few years and her growing popularity in India has been accompanied by a fair share of spontaneous and interesting interviews. Smriti Mandhana also conducted a Q&A session on her social media handle two years ago and was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Happy birthday, Smriti Mandhana!



In the 2018 @T20WorldCup she became the second-fastest Indian woman to score 1000 T20I runs 👏 pic.twitter.com/OpMv1Axf9J — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2020

The Indian cricketer decisively chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi on social media and seems to imbibe his fighting spirit in her batting. Mandhana has also broken more than a few records in Indian cricket and her footballing preferences certainly seem to reflect her aura on the cricket pitch.

#4 Eoin Morgan (Lionel Messi)

Advertisement

Eoin Morgan has been excellent for England

Much like England's football team, the country's cricket team has undergone a revolution over the past decade. Under the tutelage of captain Eoin Morgan, England blazed their way to the coveted World Cup in 2019 and changed the landscape of the game with their fearsome displays.

England's cricketers are often asked for their footballing opinions and Eoin Morgan was also asked to choose between two of the sport's modern-day legends in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unlike some of his cricketing contemporaries, the England captain chose Argentine superstar Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi has personified elegance on the football field for well over a decade now and his feats have been lauded by professionals from a variety of sporting backgrounds.

Also Read: 5 Barcelona players who are out of favour under Ronald Koeman