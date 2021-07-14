5 Cristiano Ronaldo international records Lionel Messi will struggle to break

The Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi debate will rage on for eternity as both players have done enough to stake their claim to the throne. Lionel Messi has finally been able to achieve glory on the international stage by winning the Copa America 2021 title.

He was a one-man army of sorts at the recently concluded continental competition and led the stats board in terms of goals and assists. Cristiano Ronaldo took home the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 but was unfortunate to have been eliminated in the Round of 16 by Belgium.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still going strong

It's fair to say that both Ronaldo and Messi are still going strong. Both players are well into their 30s. While the Portuguese international is 36-years-old, Messi turned 34 in June. Despite walking into the twilight of their carers, both men won the Golden Boot for most goals scored in their respective leagues in the 2020-21 season.

Both players are expected to feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but it could very well be the last time we see the iconic duo at football's biggest stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been synonymous with records ever since they kicked into gear in their early 20s. Without further ado, let's take a look at five international records of Cristiano Ronaldo which Lionel Messi will struggle to break.

#5 Most international hat-tricks - 9

Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

Cristiano Ronaldo is nearly impossible to contain once he hits his stride. His 56 career hat-tricks are a testament to that fact. Out of those 56, nine hat-tricks have come on the international stage for Portugal.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi has scored just six international hat-tricks for Argentina. While that is definitely a great achievement, Messi is a long way away from breaking Ronaldo's record.

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 9 (NINE) International hattricks. The most in FOOTBALL HISTORY.



🐐. pic.twitter.com/U3nHTHWqKi — Okafor Amaechi (@OkaforAmaechi11) November 14, 2019

#4 Most FIFA World Cups scored in - 4

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo has a reputation for stepping up when the stakes are high. He has come to the rescue of his side right when it has mattered the most and changed the course of games through his individual brilliance.

Ronaldo has scored in four FIFA World Cups in his career. He scored in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. By doing so, he has joined a list of elite footballers such as Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler. Lionel Messi is yet to attain membership in that group as he has scored in only three World Cups.

Messi has scored in 2006, 2014 and 2018 but not in 2010. Both players are tipped to score in 2022 and even if Messi scores and Ronaldo doesn't, the former would have only equalled his record and not broken it. Also, the 2022 edition is likely to be the last World Cup for both players.

4 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the fourth player to score in four separate World Cup tournaments (also Pelé, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler). Greats. #PORESP #POR #ESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9xi1WDlGYh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

