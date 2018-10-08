5 Cristiano Ronaldo records that are impossible to break

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 305 // 08 Oct 2018, 09:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Greatest Ever?

There is not a shadow of a doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers to have ever stepped onto the football pitch, if not the best.

Customarily, many players peter out when on the wrong side of thirty as it is normally characterized as the twilight of one's career. However, Ronaldo seems reluctant to follow suit as evidenced by his mega transfer this past summer, which saw the 33-year-old join Juventus for a whopping £99.2 million, becoming one of the four most expensive players of all time.

Consequently, this only goes on to show the Portuguese's profound love for the beautiful game, which allows him to outclass every footballer in terms of hard work, dedication, perseverance, determination and whatnot.

Let us take a look at 5 records held by CR7 which are impossible to be surpassed.

#5 More than 50 goals in six consecutive seasons

Needless to say, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football whose penchant for leathering the ball into the back of the net has seen him register goals constantly over the past few years.

His goal-scoring ability, in tandem with his consistency, has even enabled him to bag a remarkable record. From 2010/11 to 2015/16, Ronaldo netted more than 50 goals in 6 successive seasons for Real Madrid.

Even his arch-rival, Lionel Messi, has not accomplished 50+ goals in 6 seasons, let alone on the spin.

Ronaldo's stats from 2010/11 to 2015/16:

2010/11: 53 goals

2011/12: 60 goals

2012/13: 55 goals

2013/14: 51 goals

2014/15: 61 goals

2015/16: 51 goals

1 / 5 NEXT