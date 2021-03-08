Cristiano Ronaldo has played alongside some incredibly talented individuals for the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an illustrious career and has played for some of the best teams in modern-day football. While his club-career record is at a level of its own, his achievements for the Portuguese national team have been stellar as well.

Ronaldo has been fortunate to have had some talented players playing by his side. He has been able to strike up some highly effective partnerships for the Portuguese national side. Some players just understand each other better and operate on the same wavelength on the football field and produce great results.

Ronaldo is as good as they come and his teammates end up just having to play to his strengths in order to get the right results. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 best teammates Cristiano Ronaldo has had for Portugal.

5 of Cristiano Ronaldo's best teammates for Portugal

#5 Pauleta

Pauleta (centre) celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Portuguese striker Pauleta was in the latter years of his career when Cristiano Ronaldo was making his steady rise in the world of football. Ronaldo used to wreak havoc down the flanks during the time he played with Pauleta for Portugal and the duo struck up a good partnership.

Advertisement

Pauleta was a prolific goalscorer who was a mobile centre-forward and packed a lot of pace and agility. He was able to shoot with both feet and was also a serious aerial threat. Naturally, he thrived alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the short while that they played together.

The duo played a total of 34 games together and combined to score seven goals in that time.

Only three players have scored a hat-trick for #POR at the #WorldCup:



Eusebio (1966)

Pauleta (2002)

Cristiano Ronaldo (2018)



A trio of trios. pic.twitter.com/NURpDIqYuR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 15, 2018

#4 Bernardo Silva

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva

Advertisement

The diminutive Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is quite technically proficient. After all, if you're a hit with Pep Guardiola, the chances are that you know how to best keep the ball at your feet and find your teammates without much hassle.

Bernardo Silva has been playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for a while now. The duo have played a total of 35 matches together for Portugal, combining for seven goals. Ronaldo has played in all positions across the frontline but has, more often than not, operated down the left flank.

Bernardo Silva plays down the right flank and even though the kind of threat the two of them pose is different in nature, when they combine at the front for Portugal, they create a lot of trouble for the opposition.

That Bernardo Silva ➡️ Cristiano Ronaldo link-up 😍pic.twitter.com/5nz6qy9SJ8 — Goal (@goal) September 12, 2019

1 / 2 NEXT