5 crucial factors that could decide the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

The coronation ceremony of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign is just a few months away, with Manchester City and Liverpool the only two contenders for the prize.

Reigning champions Manchester City and their title rivals Liverpool have fought tooth and nail this season to make themselves worthy of the crown.

Pep Guardiola’s City have bagged 70 points after 29 rounds of fixtures. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, on the other hand, are a point behind in second place.

With nine games to go, there is no telling what color the Premier League ribbons will be at the end of the grueling campaign.

Although it is almost impossible to call a winner, there is room to speculate on some factors that could make or break the two contenders.

Now, without further ado, let us check out five things that could have a tangible impact on this season’s Premier League title race:

#5 Difficulty of remaining Premier League fixtures

Every Premier League team are capable of pulling off an upset.

However, judging sides strictly by their squad depth and the quality of players at their disposal, we would have to admit that the Reds have a tougher road ahead.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Manchester City have been top of the Premier League since the start of December. That could change this weekend... Manchester City have been top of the Premier League since the start of December. That could change this weekend... 👀 Manchester City have been top of the Premier League since the start of December. That could change this weekend... https://t.co/CR0f45HC0V

In their remaining nine league fixtures, Jurgen Klopp's side will face the likes of City (A), Everton (H), Tottenham Hotspur (H), and Manchester United (H). These top-drawer fixtures aside, Liverpool will lock horns with Watford (H), Aston Villa (A), Newcastle United (A), Southampton (A), and Wolves (H).

Apart from title-contenders Liverpool, City do not face any other top-six team in their remaining nine games. A definite advantage for the Sky Blues.

#4 Fate of Liverpool and Manchester City at the FA Cup and the Champions League

The Merseyside giants have already won the League Cup, courtesy of back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher’s heroics in the penalty shootout against Chelsea in the final.

The Reds are also alive and kicking in the FA Cup and the Champions League, both of which are important tournaments.

Last season’s League Cup champions Manchester City were knocked out by West Ham in the fourth round of the competition this campaign. Their League Cup failure could make the Citizens even keener to succeed in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Klopp’s side will take on Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals and City in the FA Cup semi-finals. The Premier League champions, meanwhile, have Atletico Madrid to deal with in the Champions League quarters.

Both Premier League giants could very well progress to the Champions League semi-finals. However, missing out on a semi-final spot will mean playing fewer matches this season.

In such a hotly-contested league title race, the extra rest could make a stark difference.

#3 Injuries to key members of the squad

Injuries are an unwanted yet integral part of football. Clubs spend millions to strengthen their squads and sign back-up players for the same reason.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have incredibly deep squads, but injuries to key players could still hamper their title ambitions.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Pep Guardiola confirms Jack Grealish is not in the Manchester City side to face Norwich due to injury Pep Guardiola confirms Jack Grealish is not in the Manchester City side to face Norwich due to injury ❌ https://t.co/httCBTqefG

Over the next couple of months, the onus will be on Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola to keep a close eye on their players. Although the managers have no control over in-field accidents, they must make sure they are not overworking their superstars and causing muscular strain.

Rotations will be key for both teams, which, in turn, could improve the morale of the fringe players as well as the dressing room.

#2 Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne’s form

Egypt international Mohamed Salah, whose nation was recently eliminated from the World Cup play-offs by Senegal, will be eager to set the record straight in the Premier League.

Leading the Reds to league glory would be the perfect way for him to bury the disappointment for good.

The 29-year-old is the Premier League's leading scorer this season with 20 goals and will fancy adding a few more to his tally in the next nine matches.

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads Kevin De Bruyne is one of those players that people will look back at in years to come and say “Wow, we didn’t appreciate him enough”. Kevin De Bruyne is one of those players that people will look back at in years to come and say “Wow, we didn’t appreciate him enough”. https://t.co/qXF0KiWITV

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile, has missed quite a few games this season due to injuries. Fortunately for Guardiola, he is currently completely fit and is raring to go.

In 22 Premier League appearances in the current campaign, the midfielder has registered nine goals and three assists, emerging City’s third-leading goalscorer across competitions.

#1 Outcome of the clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium

The world will come to a standstill when the top two teams in the Premier League take on one another next month.

Considering both teams will win their respective matches this weekend, only one point will separate them come April 10.

Playing at home, Manchester City will fancy a win, but the Merseysiders are bound to make life difficult for the defending champions.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Liverpool have produced a total of 555 shots so far – 19 more than Manchester City in second on the list and 127 more than third-placed Arsenal.



STAT: Liverpool have produced a total of 555 shots so far – 19 more than Manchester City in second on the list and 127 more than third-placed Arsenal. #awlive [lfc] 📊 STAT: Liverpool have produced a total of 555 shots so far – 19 more than Manchester City in second on the list and 127 more than third-placed Arsenal. #awlive [lfc]https://t.co/0zdOIUAyRK

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s team would see them leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s side at the top of the Premier League table. A draw or defeat for Liverpool would give Manchester City complete control of the narrative.

The prospect is mouth-watering and the outcome of the clash is bound to tip the scales one way or the other.

