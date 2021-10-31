5 current Arsenal players who lack consistency

Mikel Arteta's new look Arsenal are showing some much-required vigor that has been missing in the past few years. The club have been looking to rebuild their squad in order to strike the right balance between youth and experience. The Gunners are out of Europe for the first time in 25 straight years and this may be more of a boon than a bane.

Arsenal were the highest spenders in the summer transfer window, with a total of £149 million on six players. They have tried to bring down the age of the squad significantly and are the youngest squad in the Premier League this season.

With that the aim of the manager is to build a side that is capable of capitalizing on the momentum they receive through victories and not give it away cheaply. So removing inconsistent elements from the squad or working on such a player's game is his main challenge.

Mediocrity and Inconsistency have cost Arsenal their top six status

As of today, Arsenal are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions. Although they haven't been completely dominant throughout the 90 minutes in all those games, they have shown their grit and seen games through with positivity.

The inconsistency will have to be eradicated at all costs if Arsenal wish to get back into the top four. On that note, let's take a look at some of the Gunners' most inconsistent players from the current squad:

#5 Mohamed Elneny

Elneny could soon be on his way out of Arsenal

Arsenal signed Mohamed Elneny from FC Basel in 2016. In his five-and-a-half years at the Emirates, he has rarely been the first name on the team sheet. A passionate player, Elneny is known for his work-rate and putting in the hard yards but his performances have been up and down very frequently.

The Egyptian has always been seen as a decent backup and Arsenal never truly stopped looking for an upgrade to him. The pace and intensity of the Premier League has been a bit too much for Elneny at times. For a team of Arsenal's ambitions and stature, he hasn't delivered according to demand.

A major inconsistency in the midfielder's game is the appearance and disappearance of his confidence. Elneny might play a game on the front foot, releasing progressive passes and holding the ball.

sporx.com/futbol/ekstra/… From 🇹🇷 | Mohamed Elneny is on top of Galatasaray’s wish list of midfielders. They already have an agreement in principle with the player. High possibility the transfer happens in January. From 🇹🇷 | Mohamed Elneny is on top of Galatasaray’s wish list of midfielders. They already have an agreement in principle with the player. High possibility the transfer happens in January. sporx.com/futbol/ekstra/…

But against a decent side who give Arsenal a run for their money, he does too much of back-and-sideways passing and builds unnecessary pressure on himself. For this reason, even though he has amassed a total of 133 appearances in an Arsenal shirt, he has only played 20 plus games in only one Premier League campaign.

The Gunners have Thomas Partey and Albert Lokonga in midfield right now and they have shown Elneny exactly what the club wants to see from their midfielders. Galatasaray have been linked with wanting to sign Elneny and he should be sold for good in January.

#4 Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal are willing to extend Nketiah's contract

This comes after the Arsenal youngster was referred to as having the potential to become Arsenal's "homegrown Alexandre Lacazette." Eddie Nketiah has been tipped to step up his game and give Mikel Arteta some selection dilemma for the centre-forward position. But the youngster hasn't shown enough bite in the past two seasons to usurp Lacazette's position.

Let's be clear, the Frenchman does not have an exemplary scoring record for Arsenal, but it is quite good. But it is his workrate, the ability to apply pressure and the ability to not give up the ball under pressure that makes him valuable to the squad.

Nketiah is still young at 22 years old, but he needs to start learning how to use his body frame to fit the profile of the striker that will suit Arsenal. Last season Arsenal were particularly struggling to score goals in a brief spell mid-season and Nketiah did them no favors by missing a few easy chances.

His record for England U21s is quite splendid but he's really had a tough time showing up at senior level. In his 17 appearances last season Nketiah scored twice, but he could have taken that tally higher.

His performance against Leeds United in the EFL Cup tie was decent as he pressed higher with greater intensity. But Nketiah was close to missing a sitter of a chance, something he has been guilty of in the past too. Whether he stays with Arsenal or moves in the January window remains to be seen, but he will surely have to produce more performances like the one against Leeds regularly.

