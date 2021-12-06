Ranking 5 current Bayern Munich players with the most assists

Another season and the same old story continues at Bayern Munich: the Bavarians are atop the Bundesliga table.

Although a new boss (Julian Nagelsmann) is at the helm, the German top flight will probably see the same winners this season. Bayern have slipped just twice in their 14 league games, losing 2-1 to both Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nagelsmann has mostly fielded a fixed starting eleven with minimal changes, with Joshua Khimmich being the most notable absentee after contracting COVID-19. Over the years, Bayern Munich have avoided making unnecessary changes to their squad, which has been their biggest strength.

Bayern Munich have a penchant of recruiting the best and nurturing them

The team looks different to what it was a few years ago, with the likes of Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Philipp Lahm and others departing. However, the new group has gelled up well, helping Bayern Munich win a second European treble in 2020.

Speaking of chemistry, the team has a good combination of selfless players who love to lay assists. Even forwards don't mind setting up their teammates to score. On that note, here's a look at the five current Bayern Munich players who have bagged the most assists for the club:

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Serge Gnabry - 37

FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich - Bundesliga

Serge Gnabry has come a long way since he was deemed an average player in England. The German, who once played for Arsenal, is often spoken of with a tone of regret by the Gunners faithful who now know letting him go was a big mistake.

The right winger is the heir to former Bayern Munich talisman Arjen Robben, and it's safe that the Bavarians haven't missed the Dutchman, thanks to Gnabry. In 148 appearances, Gnabry has amassed 37 assists.

Since joining the German giants, he is yet to experience a trophyless campaign, having won three straight Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokal trophies.

GOAL @goal Serge Gnabry's take on the Mbappe or Dembele debate 👀 Serge Gnabry's take on the Mbappe or Dembele debate 👀 https://t.co/mQvBLAgUbs

His pace and directness have been two of his biggest strengths. Gnabry has also been utilised on the left wing on multiple occasions, owing to his versatility.

Due to his reluctance to take a COVID-19 vaccine, Bayern Munich cut Gnabry's wages. However, it is now reported that contract talks should soon begin, considering his utility to the club.

#4 Kingsley Coman - 53

FC Bayern Munich vs DSC Arminia Bielefeld - Bundesliga

From one winger to another: if Gnabry has been winning trophies for three years, Kingsley Coman has claimed silverware every year in the last decade. A calf injury and a heart condition kept him out of action for a few games this season. But Coman has returned to Bayern Munich's starting lineup.

The France international will always be remembered for his Champions League-winning goal in the final against his former club PSG last year. His future at Bayern is reportedly uncertain. However, Coman has demonstrated his ability to the club by laying 53 assists.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Kingsley Coman played against BVB in the Bundesliga for the eighth time in his career and came off the pitch as the winner for the eighth time - no other player has managed a 100 percent record after so many meetings. #BVBFCB Kingsley Coman played against BVB in the Bundesliga for the eighth time in his career and came off the pitch as the winner for the eighth time - no other player has managed a 100 percent record after so many meetings. #BVBFCB https://t.co/V4s54zX3BP

He was signed by Bayern Munich for €21 million in 2017 from Juventus, and has made 215 appearances for the club. Coman has found it difficult to break into Didier Deschamps' France squad on a regular basis. But if he decides to leave Bayern Munich, he will not be short of suitors across Europe.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav