5 current footballers who score the most spectacular goals

While fans usually look aghast or angry at their side's sloppy defending when they concede, there are some goals that simply stun them into silence. Some of the most mesmerizing goals have even seen opposing fans offer the goal-scorer a standing ovation.

A few legendary players in the past who have scored such stunners include Brazil's iconic left-back Roberto Carlos. His long-range shots and free kicks were sublime, to say the least. There were a good number of times when it was hard to explain the physics behind his goals.

David Beckham's astonishing curlers are also noteworthy. The English legend's sublime free-kick abilities took Old Trafford and the Santiago Bernabeu by storm. As opposed to Carlos' sheer power, the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend could truly bend it like nobody else.

In more recent years, current players have taken up the mantle of scoring dramatic and spectacular goals. Without further ado, let's take a look at five such players:

#5 Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United

When the Portuguese playmaker became the fourth fastest player in Premier League history to reach 50 goal involvements early last month, it came as no surprise.

Since joining Manchester United in 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been at the heart of the Red Devils’ midfield. Last season, he picked up a formidable 28 goals across all competitions.

Fernandes's goal against Everton back in February was accomplished enough to win the Goal of the Month award, as well as United’s Goal of the Season award. That goal, which he scored by lobbing Robin Olsen from space, isn’t his only spectacular effort either.

The former Sporting man also managed brilliant, clinical efforts against Roma, West Brom, and Istanbul Başakşehir last season. Although the Portuguese international is currently going through something of a goal drought, Bruno Fernandes still has the skill to score spectacular goals.

#4 Kevin de Bruyne | Manchester City

When Jack Grealish mentioned that Kevin de Bruyne was the best player in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, his opinion may have been easy to disagree with. However, de Bruyne’s brilliance in Manchester City’s second and final thirds is unparalleled.

His spectacular goalscoring abilities have charmed the Premier League since he arrived in Manchester seven years ago. His sweet curler after skillfully getting past a Paris Saint-Germain player early on in his City career was a good indicator of things to come.

De Bruyne has since continued in fine fashion, racking up piledrivers and rockets alongside his trademark scintillating curling efforts into the corner of the goal.

