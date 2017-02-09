5 cut-price players that could be Michael Carrick's long-term successor at Manchester United

Carrick has been an absolute rock in midfield this season, with Manchester United winning 14 of the 19 games he has played in this season.

09 Feb 2017

The veteran midfielder has been exceptional for Manchester United this season

Now that the January transfer window has slammed shut, all the focus in world football will now be on the business to be conducted during the summer months. While the big news regarding Manchester United is the possible purchase of Antoine Griezmann, there is no doubt that there exists another pressing concern for Jose Mourinho – finding a replacement for Michael Carrick.

Carrick has been an absolute rock in midfield this season, with Manchester United winning 14 of the 19 games he has played in this season. However, he will turn 36 in July, and thus a replacement has to be lined up sooner rather than later, to take his place in the United midfield.

#1 Marcelo Brozovic

The Croatian was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer

Age: 24

Nationality: Croatia

Team: Inter Milan

Value: £18.8 million

Number one on this list is Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The Inter Milan midfielder has been deployed this season mainly as a box-to-box midfielder, but the general consensus is that the high quality of his game is not affected, no matter where he plays in midfield. Comparing his statistics with Carrick's for this season, Brozovic has made more tackles per game than the Englishman, 2.9 to Carrick's 1.2.

The Manchester United midfielder, however, makes more interceptions than Brozovic. However, in terms of passing, Brozovic actually sweeps this battle. His two assists this season certainly outweigh Carrick's none, and he provides seven times more key passes per game than the veteran. He also provides more crosses, long balls and through balls. The only area in which Carrick is superior is in passing success rate, his 90.6% trumping Brozovic's 83.7%.

At the age of just 24, the Croatian certainly has a good mixture of youth and top-flight experience, and his price tag should be no obstacle for a club of United's financial muscle.