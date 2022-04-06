5 darkhorses who could enhance their Ballon d'Or chances by winning the Champions League

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. While individual performances and consistency are very important in determining the winner, the number of trophies won by a player holds some weight as well.

At the end of the day, silverware is a great measure of just how much a player can inspire his team to a winning cause or a triumphant run.

The Champions League is the most prestigious top-flight competition in Europe.

Winning the Champions League can be a huge boost in the Ballon d'Or race

Winning the Champions League title definitely boosts a player's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or. Luka Modric won the Champions League in 2018 and was awarded the Ballon d'Or. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2016 and 2018 and also picked up the Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or in 2015 after having won the continental treble with Barcelona. Suffice to say, there's a bit of a correlation here. Now today, we're going to take a look at five darkhorses who could boost their Ballon d'Or chances by winning the Champions League this term.

(Note: The list won't include early favorites like Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Karim Benzema).

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the finest attacking full-back in the game right now. With David Beckhamesque deliveries and maturity that belies his age, the 23-year-old is the creator-in-chief of Jurgen Klopp's intimidating Liverpool side.

Alexander-Arnold has been exceptional for Liverpool this season and his numbers are pretty extraordinary when you consider the fact that he is a right-back. The Englishman has notched up 17 assists in addition to scoring two goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders so far this term.

Liverpool have dispatched Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie and put one leg in the semifinals. If they go on to become champions of Europe, Trent Alexander-Arnold will become a major player in the Ballon d'Or race this year.

#4 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Vinicius Jr. is without doubt the most improved attacker in all of Europe's top five leagues this season. He has flattered to deceive in the past but we're starting to see him gracefully deliver the final product on a more consistent basis this season.

The Real Madrid youngster has scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this term. Real Madrid have made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and are in with a chance of going all the way.

Vinicius Jr. will also be part of the Brazilian national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Selecao is considered to be one of the favorites at the tournament. The year looks very promising for Vinicius Jr. and if he can get that Champions League title in the bag, he will become a very serious contender in this year's Ballon d'O race.

#3 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Sadio Mane might not be operating at his peak anymore, but he is still world-class on his day. The Liverpool winger won the AFCON 2021 with the Senegalese national team earlier this year. They've also qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

Mane has not been at his intimidating best but he can be lethal when afforded time and space in the final third. He will be one of Liverpool's most crucial players as we head towards the business end of the season.

The Merseysiders are still in with a chance of winning every title that's up for grabs from here until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is one of the players whose Ballon d'Or chances will be greatly enhanced if he leads his team to Champions League glory.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Atlético Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Kevin De Bruyne has been a man on a mission since the turn of the year. He missed the majority of the first half of the season through an ankle injury and a bout of COVID-19 but has since returned with a vengeance.

In 35 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's men so far this season, the Belgian international has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists. He continues to perform at a very high level and is one of the most well-rounded midfielders of all time.

De Bruyne has come up clutch extensively in recent weeks for Manchester City. He scored a brace against Manchester United in the Manchester derby, which City won 4-1. De Bruyne most recently scored the only goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie.

If De Bruyne and Manchester City can keep this up, it won't be long before the 30-year-old transforms from a darkhorse to a favorite in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

#1 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Peterborough United v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

In Manchester City's star-studded squad that's replete with plenty of world-class players, being a standout performer is no easy task. But that's exactly what Riyad Mahrez has done this season. The Algerian international has been a cut above the rest in the ongoing campaign.

Mahrez has been a joy to watch down the right flank, gliding past opponents and being as unpredictable as he is effective inside the final third. He has scored 22 goals and provided seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side this term.

Mahrez is currently viewed as a darkhorse in the race for this year's Ballon d'Or. If he goes on to win the Champions League with Manchester City, that will change and his status will be elevated to that of a favorite.

