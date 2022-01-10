5 darkhorses who could take the 2022 FIFA World Cup by storm

We're now less than a year away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar. The World Cup is, without doubt, the grandest event in the world of football. Several top sides have already secured qualification to the quadrennial tournament.

2022 FIFA World Cup will feature a host of talented young individuals

Representing one's nation at a World Cup has got to be a dream for every footballer. It is a competition that has seen the rise of many stars in the world of football.

Heading into the 22nd edition of the competition, we're excited to see how some of the emerging stars in the world of football will perform under high-stakes scenarios.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five youngsters who could take the 2022 FIFA World Cup by storm.

#5 Julian Alvarez (River Plate/Argentina)

Julian Alvarez has been touted as one of the brightest prospects in Argentina for a while now. However, he has only truly garnered the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs this season. The River Plate forward has a release clause of €25 million and he could even make the switch to a top European side this month.

Alvarez is the complete package. He is blessed with great instincts inside the area, has pace and a thunderous shot in him. The 21-year-old's predatory instincts have really come to the fore after making the switch to a more central role in recent times.

He has scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 21 Liga Professional games this season for River Plate. Alvarez was a member of the Argentinian side that won the 2021 Copa America. He is set to be handed a lot more opportunities and could shine alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria.

Bright Future. Julián Álvarez in Liga Profesional this season:21 appearances1,592 minutes44 dribbles completed45 chances created66 shots taken6 assists18 goalsBright Future. Julián Álvarez in Liga Profesional this season:21 appearances1,592 minutes44 dribbles completed45 chances created66 shots taken6 assists18 goalsBright Future. 🌟 https://t.co/Dyz5xyMoyI

#4 Antony (Ajax/Brazil)

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Young Ajax winger Antony has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in Europe this season. He had an impressive outing with the Brazilian national side at the Olympics and has followed it up with some sensational performances for Ajax.

The fleet-footed winger operates down the right flank and likes to cut inside and unleash powerful shots on goal. His trickery and blistering pace have already earned him a lot of notoriety. Antony is a technically proficient attacker who is also excellent at linking up with his teammates with his deft passes, flicks and touches.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit so far this season.

Brazil have no shortage of attacking talent heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But Antony could still certainly be a major impact player for them at the tournament.

