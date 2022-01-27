5 most decorated managers in football history

Managing a football club is one of the toughest jobs because only one thing matters, i.e., winning. A manager is judged on his ability to win matches and amass titles and trophies in his career.

A number of great managers such as Arrigo Sacchi and Johan Cruyff were able to win trophies while playing revolutionary football immortalizing their achievements in the game. Some other managers were unable to win a lot of titles despite having great coaching skills, and they are remembered far less in history.

Winning trophies is the utmost priority for every manager in football. Several of the greatest managers in football history are no longer active, but their title-winning legacies remain. We have compiled a list of the five most decorated managers in football history and here they are.

#5 Jock Stein (26 titles)

John 'Jock' Stein is a legendary Scottish manager who managed Celtic and the Scotland national team

Jock Stein created the pathway to success for British football managers with his own success in the 1960s and 70s. Stein played football professionally in Wales and Scotland before going on to become one of the greatest managers ever.

Stein had spells managing Dunfermline, Hibernian, Leeds United and the Scotland national team (twice), but his greatest success came as Celtic manager. The Scotland national became Celtic's manager in 1965 and immediately won his first title with the club, the Scottish Cup.

His Celtic side went on to win the league title every season from the 1965-66 season to the 1973-74 season. Stein won the Scottish League 10 times as Celtic manager, and the Scottish Cup another eight times.

Nick Baker @NJB44 @talkSPORT @DarrenBent Jock Stein Celtic winning European Cup, with players all born within 25 miles of Glasgow @talkSPORT @DarrenBent Jock Stein Celtic winning European Cup, with players all born within 25 miles of Glasgow

Stein was the first British manager ever to win the European Cup after his Celtic side won the title in 1966-67. He also won the Scottish League Cup six times with the club. He led his side to a quadruple in 1966-67.

Stein won 25 trophies as Celtic boss and one as Dunfermline Athletic boss, the Scottish Cup.

#4 Pep Guardiola (31 titles)

Aston Villa v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a serial winner and one of the best tacticians of his generation. The Spaniard has managed FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City in his career so far, and has won trophies everywhere he has been.

Guardiola started his managerial career at Barcelona, taking over at the club in 2008 after Dutch manager Frank Rijkaard. The Spaniard announced his arrival on the managerial scene by winning a first treble for Barcelona in his debut season.

Guardiola quickly followed it up with another three titles in 2009-10 and became the first manager to hold six titles at a time. The manager moved to Bayern Munich and then Manchester City in 2016, where he achieved great success.

City Chief @City_Chief



Pep Guardiola has averaged a trophy nearly every 153 days during his managerial career.



GOAT Here's a fun fact:Pep Guardiola has averaged a trophy nearly every 153 days during his managerial career.GOAT Here's a fun fact: Pep Guardiola has averaged a trophy nearly every 153 days during his managerial career.GOAT 🐐 https://t.co/wVW1Eu2RO7

Guardiola has won the Premier League three times, League Cup four times and FA Cup once as Manchester City manager. At Barcelona, he won the UEFA Champions League twice, La Liga thrice, Copa del Rey twice, and the Supercopa thrice.

In Germany, he won the Bundesliga three times and German Cup twice. He has won the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup thrice each, and the Community Shield twice.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh