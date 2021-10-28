5 defenders with the most blocks in the Premier League this season 

The Premier League continues to entertain us week in and week out with some incredible fixtures this season. A decent number of fixtures have been played out between the 'so-called' top six clubs, some of whom have been topsy-turvy and some have yielded astonishing scorelines. But overall, the action has been relentless, leaving aside a couple of clubs who are finding it difficult to cope up.

Goalscorers in the Premier League are once again the center of attraction and the likes of Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy, among others, are enjoying an exceptional start. But one matchday after the other, there have been some standout stars who have been performing their defensive duties with great spirit.

Defenders in the Premier League go against some world-class forwards

Some of these defenders have been the saving grace for their gaffers in an otherwise disappointing backline. Meanwhile, some have improved the collective performance of the team. In this age of VAR in the Premier League, it is very important for defenders to use their body and mind equally well.

Putting the body on the line has been an important asset for defenders. Nine games into the Premier League, and some players have shown others how it's done. As risky as it may seem, when it saves a goal for your team, it gives one tremendous joy. On that note, here are five defenders in the Premier League who have successfully blocked the most shots so far this season:

Note: Three defenders tied on 12 blocks have been ranked based on the least goals conceded by their clubs so far in the Premier League.

#5 Tyrone Mings

Tyrone Mings is fighing for a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad

Aston Villa brought on board some very interesting attacking prospects this summer. The likes of Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey got everyone excited to see what Dean Smith's new-look side have to showcase in the Premier League. But it's fair to say that Tyrone Mings continues to be Villa's ever-present leader and hasn't been shadowed by the newcomers.

Aston Villa are currently placed 13th in the Premier League and have lost their last three games. They initially looked stable in defense, but lately the inconsistency in their backline has been visible.

Their captain Mings, however, has been a solid figure at the back and has been effective in succesfully blocking 12 shots so far. Villa have conceded 15 goals despite keeping three clean sheets in the Premier League.

Off the pitch, the Englishman has garnered praise for his support for the gesture of 'taking the knee' before games. He has been very vocal and articulate in his views against racism.

The 28-year old has started eight out of nine games for Smith's side this season. The defender has been good in the air, but his performance against Arsenal in Villa's last game was a sloppy one. Villa will hope their captain gets to his best in their next game against West Ham United in the Premier League.

#4 Michael Keane

Michael Keane has been all praise for new boos Rafael Benitez

High-flying Everton are loving life under new manager Rafael Benitez in the Premier League. When the Spaniard took over, fans of the club weren't exactly happy given his past association with Merseyside rivals Liverpool. But the manager has done a commendable job and aside from their recent defeat, Everton have been exciting to watch.

One man who has not missed a single minute of Premier League action under the new boss is Michael Keane. He has started all nine games, while his other half in centre-back partnerships have all kept coming and going. Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and even Ben Godfrey have been paired with Keane, but haven't cemented their spot.

Christopher Beesley @CBeesleyEcho

liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Rafa Benitez tipped for January transfer plan as Michael Keane is given warning Rafa Benitez tipped for January transfer plan as Michael Keane is given warningliverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

The Toffees defender has blocked 12 shots so far and has admitted that his game is improving under Benitez. Keane has helped his team play out from the back and has been disciplined for most games. He has received some stick from the fans for some sloppy performances and lapses of judgement.

He also scored the equalizer against an aerially strong and intense Burnley side, a game that Everton won 3-1. Keane also delivered a curling cross from which Richarlison scored a header at Goodison Park against Watford. Everton would like to bounce back strongly from that 5-2 Premier League defeat.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith