5 defenders FC Barcelona should target this summer

These defenders could make Barca a stronger unit at the back.

Barca would require a young defender to pair up with Umtiti for the future

FC Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world, they are popularly known for their tiki-taka style of play of football in which they are the masters of manipulating space on the football pitch even if the opponent has eleven players defending.

But one common characteristic which we see in many teams is that they like to start from the back, was actually a style of play started by Barcelona. In this style of football, the defenders need to be very comfortable on the ball to start the attacks from the back.

Thus for Barcelona is sign a defender it would not only be about his strength, pace but how much comfort he has on the ball is one of the features which the Catalan giants look into their defenders as well.

Also under Ernesto Valverde, they don't attack so much, but they have become more of a balanced side for which they need quality as well as depth in their defence as well.

For a team like Barca who are always one of the favourites to win every tournament they participate in, they need a strong defence.

Though they did sign Yerry Mina in the January transfer window but he hasn't really shown his best and with other defenders such as Gerard Pique and Thomas Vermaelen in their 30's, the Blaugrana are clearly in need for defensive enforcements.

Here are five defenders they should target in the summer transfer window-

#1 Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax)

The Dutchmen is a target for various clubs.

At the tender age of 18, Matthijs De LIgt is a Europa League runner-up and Netherland international. He also regular in Ajax first team and since he has broken into the first team he hasn't looked back.

At such young age, the defender is already a leader at the back. He has an impressive physique and his 6'1 height helps in being an ariel threat as well.

He is very comfortable on the ball and does not panic under pressure. Also, the centre back is good with both his feet and he has an impressive range of passing as well. With the departure of Davinson Sanchez to Tottenham, more responsibilities come on the shoulders on the young centre-back and he has done very well.

According to former Ajax manager, Frank De Boer Barca scouts have told him that Barcelona want to sign the centre-back and then send him back to Ajax on loan. But the Spanish giants are likely to face competition from Juventus, Spurs and Manchester City.

With his leadership qualities and ability on the ball, he should be a good buy for Barca and he could be the player around whom they can build their backline for the future as he just 18 years old.