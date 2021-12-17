5 defenders who have the most goal contributions in the Premier League this season

The Premier League is home to arguably the best defenders in the world. Thanks to the plethora of brilliant coaches the league has at its disposal, we see a real variety in defensive positions.

We have traditional centre-backs, creative full-backs, and high-flying wing-backs who blur the line between attack and defense.

Today we will focus on the Premier League defenders who have given the attackers a run for their money this season. The five on our list today are not only solid at the back, but are not afraid of surging ahead when an opportunity arises.

Here are the top five defenders with the highest Premier League goal involvements this season:

#5 Andrew Robertson: 4 goal contributions

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

Since taking charge, Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into a high-octane pressing machine. The Premier League outfit from Merseyside hate to let the opposition settle on the ball and are always on the lookout for opportunities.

Liverpool’s marauding full-backs play a key role in their breakneck, aggressive play in the Premier League.

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has been an integral member of Jurgen Klopp’s side since signing from Hull City in 2017. The Scotland international not only combines effortlessly with the Liverpool midfielders, but also shares a special relationship with left-winger Sadio Mane. The combination of the two has made him one of the first names on the team-sheet for Liverpool.

Although Robertson is still searching for his first Premier League goal this season, he has already registered four assists. His most notable performance so far this season came against Everton on matchday 14, where his brace of assists helped Liverpool to a 4-1 win.

#4 Sergio Reguilon: 4 goal contributions

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United - Premier League

Former Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon has settled in quite well in north London. He has become Tottenham Hotspur’s go-to man this season and is always involved in their build-up play.

In the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, the Spaniard has scored once and provided three assists in 13 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to get going in the Premier League this season. The Lilywhites have only won eight of their 14 matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding 17.

Having contributed four of their 16 goals, Reguilon has proven himself to be an asset going forward.

HotspurMemories @HotspurMemories



Have a great Day & Up The Spurs!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ONE AND ONLY... @sergio_regui Have a great Day & Up The Spurs! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ONE AND ONLY... @sergio_regui Have a great Day & Up The Spurs!https://t.co/DQLguiZkRG

Antonio Conte has already become fond of the young Spain international and considers him to be an invaluable member of Tottenham in the Premier League.

Reguilon has been playing as a left wing-back under the Italian mastermind lately and should fetch more goal involvements over the remainder of the season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar