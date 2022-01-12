5 defenders with the most goal involvements in 2021-22 season

The modern game has seen more and more defenders venture upfield and contribute to their team's attack.

Centre-backs have a presence at both ends, thanks to their aerial ability. Meanwhile, the full-backs lend width to their team's attack by bombarding the flanks. That creates an offensive overload, which often results in goals.

Many teams, especially in Europe's top five leagues, have attacking full-backs who not only provide assists, but also score key goals. These teams also have good ball-playing centre-backs who do not hesitate to make their presence felt at the other end.

That trend has continued this season as well. On that note, here's a look at the five defenders with the most goal contributions in Europe's top five leagues this season (2021-22):

#5 Domenico Criscito - 6 (five goals, one assist)

US Sassuolo vs Genoa CFC - Serie A

Domenico Criscito is one of the most prolific goalscoring defenders in the game at the moment.

Belying his 35 years of age, the left-back has hit the ground running this season. He has bagged five goals and an assist, but Genoa are languishing in the relegation zone, having won just once in 21 games this season.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#SpeziaGenoa 4 - Domenico Criscito is the defender with the most goals scored in the Big-5 European Leagues so far: four, all from penalties. Coldness. 4 - Domenico Criscito is the defender with the most goals scored in the Big-5 European Leagues so far: four, all from penalties. Coldness.#SpeziaGenoa

The versatile footballer can also play as a centre-back, wing-back and wide midfielder. Currently in his third spell at Genoa, the two-time Russian Premier League winner has scored all of his 21 Serie A goals for the club.

#4 Theo Hernandez - 7 (two goals, five assists)

AC Milan vs US Sassuolo - Serie A

Theo Hernandez is one of the most sought-after full-backs in the game at the moment.

Playing in only his third Serie A campaign, the 24-year-old left-back has already racked up 17 goals and 16 assists in over 80 games. Seven of those goal contributions have come this season, with his five assists this campaign being the most by any defender in the Italian top flight.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#SerieA #OptaTopXI 7 - Theo Hernández has delivered the most assists among defenders in Serie A this season (five). Furthermore, he is the defender who has been directly involved in the most league goals so far (seven, two goals and five assists). Arrow. 7 - Theo Hernández has delivered the most assists among defenders in Serie A this season (five). Furthermore, he is the defender who has been directly involved in the most league goals so far (seven, two goals and five assists). Arrow.#SerieA #OptaTopXI https://t.co/kVE1hWCg8h

The Frenchman registered seven goals and six assists in the league last season, helping Milan finish second in Serie A. Hernandez has seemingly continued from where he left off last season, helping the Rossoneri to second place in the league standings.

His exploits have attracted the attention of many top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City. However, Milan are unlikely to let him leave any time soon.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy