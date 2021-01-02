5 defenders Liverpool could sign in January

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool have suffered injuries to key players this season, and have looked uncharactristically sloppy at the back. Injuries to key defensive personnel like Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip have meant that Liverpool have had to field a makeshift and inexperienced rearguard.

With their famed attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane also not firing consistently, the Reds have been largely underwhelming in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Although Liverpool still lead the Premier League table, they might want to bring in defensive reinforcements for a title defense. Let's take a look at five defenders who could arrive at Liverpool in January.

#5 Ben White

Ben White has impressed for Brighton & Hove Albion after moving to the Premier League club this summer from the Championship.

The center-back has appeared in all 15 Premier League games for his new club, with his performances attracting the interest of reigning Premier League winners Liverpool who need urgent defensive reinforcements.

The 23-year-old is adept both with and without the ball and is comfortable in a high defensive line, attributes that could make him a success at Liverpool.

Brighton manager Graham Potter recently said:

“He (White) is a level-headed guy, and he wants to play football at the very highest level. He gets down with his work. He was totally professional in the summer despite the noise outside which you cannot control.”

It remains to be seen if Brighton could be persuaded to part with one of their key performers this season, who is also being chased by Chelsea and Manchester United.

#4 Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate is one of several center-backs linked with Liverpool since the long-term injuries suffered by Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip.

The 21-year-old did not play too many games for Leipzig last season because of a long-term injury, but there is no doubt about his potential. This season, Konate has played six games in the Bundesliga and as many in the Champions League season, which suggests that the player's injury problems could be behind him.